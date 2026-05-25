California RV Owners Are Turning Idle Assets into Real Income, and RVezy Is Making It Easier Than Ever

North America's leading peer-to-peer RV rental marketplace introduces the only guaranteed owner payout program in the industry, backed by same-day payments, in-house insurance up to $2M, and a dedicated Host Experience Team

LOS ANGELES, May 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The average RV in North America is used three to four weeks per year. For the other eleven months, it sits. In a driveway. In a storage facility. Depreciating, accruing insurance costs, and generating nothing.

For the more than 20,000 California RV owners who have listed their vehicles on RVezy, that reality has changed.

RVezy, North America's leading peer-to-peer RV rental marketplace, today highlights the owner-specific advantages that have made it the platform of choice for California RV owners heading into peak summer season. Among them: the only guaranteed owner payout program in North America, same-day payments that hit an owner's bank account the moment their RV is picked up, in-house insurance coverage up to $2M in liability, and a dedicated Host Experience Team that provides every owner with a personal account representative.

"We never built a platform that treats owners as inventory," said Michael McNaught, CEO of RVezy. "Every RV on RVezy belongs to a real person who saved for it, uses it for family trips, and trusts us with it when they are not. That trust is the foundation of this business. The payout guarantee, the dedicated support team, the in-house insurance. Every one of those things was built because we believe owners deserve a genuine partner, not just a marketplace to list on."

The Idle Asset Problem

The financial reality of RV ownership is one most owners understand but few talk about openly. A vehicle that costs tens of thousands of dollars to purchase, thousands per year to insure and store, and thousands more over time in maintenance and depreciation, used for less than a month annually, is not a passive asset. It is an ongoing expense.

RVezy was built to change that equation. Listing a vehicle takes under five minutes inside the RVezy app. The platform handles renter identity verification, payment processing, insurance coverage, digital check-in documentation, and customer support for every booking. Owners do not manage any of that independently.

Many California RV owners who have listed on RVezy report that rental income covers their full annual ownership costs within a single peak season.

The Payout Guarantee

RVezy is the only RV rental platform in North America to offer a guaranteed owner payout program.

The guarantee addresses a specific scenario that has historically created friction between rental platforms and their host communities: when a claim from a prior rental causes a vehicle to be unavailable for an upcoming booking, most platforms leave the owner without income for that booking period. RVezy guarantees the payout regardless.

It is important to note that the payout guarantee applies exclusively to bookings made through RVezy. Bookings arranged outside the platform, whether sourced independently or through another service, are not covered. This is one of the primary reasons experienced RVezy owners choose to consolidate all of their bookings on the platform. Whether a booking originates from a RVezy search, a personal referral, or a repeat guest, processing it through RVezy ensures the owner is fully protected under the payout guarantee in the event they cannot fulfill a rental as a result of a prior claim.

The program reflects a straightforward philosophy: if an owner listed their vehicle in good faith and a booking was confirmed, their income should be protected.

No other RV rental platform in North America has made this commitment.

Same-Day Payouts

Payment on RVezy is initiated the day the rental begins, deposited directly to the owner's bank account of choice. There is no seven-day hold, no end-of-trip release, no manual request required.

For owners managing their RV as an income-generating asset rather than an occasional convenience, payment reliability is not a secondary consideration. It is foundational. RVezy treats it accordingly.

In-House Insurance Up to $2M

RVezy manages its insurance program in-house. This is a deliberate structural decision that gives owners a level of protection and responsiveness that third-party insurance arrangements cannot match.

Every rental booked through RVezy includes liability coverage up to $2M for the duration of the trip. Claims are handled directly by RVezy's internal team, with access to the full booking record, digital check-in documentation, and the communication history between owner and renter. RVezy also maintains priority relationships with repair shops across California, ensuring that vehicles requiring service are processed quickly rather than waiting in a general queue.

The combination of in-house claims management and the mandatory digital check-in process, which creates a time-stamped, photo-verified record of every vehicle's condition before every rental, means that owners who list on RVezy have a level of asset protection that is not standard elsewhere in the peer-to-peer RV rental market.

The Host Experience Team

RVezy's Host Experience Team provides every owner with a dedicated account representative. A real person who knows the listing, understands the California market, and is available to help optimise pricing, manage availability for peak season, and resolve any issues that arise during the rental period.

This level of support is not standard in the peer-to-peer rental industry. Most platforms provide reactive customer service. RVezy provides proactive host management, a meaningful distinction for owners who are listing a vehicle worth tens of thousands of dollars and expect a partner who treats that responsibility seriously.

The Owner Community

Beyond the platform's structural advantages, RVezy has built a community of owners who support each other. Experienced California hosts help new listings get started, share pricing and availability strategies, and provide the kind of peer knowledge that no support team can fully replicate.

When more than 100,000 RV owners across the United States have chosen to list on RVezy, the community that forms around that scale becomes a value in itself.

A Summer Opportunity

California's RV rental season peaks through July and August, with significant demand extending through September. For owners who have not yet listed their vehicle, RVezy's Host Experience Team is available to help new hosts publish their listing, optimise their pricing for the California market, and accept their first booking before peak season reaches its high point.

Listing takes under five minutes. Payment arrives the same day the first rental begins. The platform handles the complexity. The owner prepares the vehicle and hands over the keys.

For an asset that would otherwise sit idle for eleven months of the year, the opportunity cost of not listing is not abstract. It is measurable, and it compounds every week that passes.

About RVezy

RVezy is North America's leading peer-to-peer RV rental marketplace. More than 20,000 California RV owners and over 100,000 across the United States have listed their vehicles on the platform. RVezy offers the only guaranteed owner payout program in North America, same-day payouts, in-house insurance up to $2M in liability coverage, and a dedicated Host Experience Team with personal account representatives for every host. The RVezy app is available on iOS and Android and holds the highest ratings in the RV rental category on both platforms.

SOURCE RVezy.com