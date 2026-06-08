As America Turns 250, California Families Are Rediscovering the Country One Road Trip at a Time -- RVezy Is Making It Possible

The fastest-growing way to experience California this summer requires no towing, no driving a large vehicle, and no experience -- just show up and the adventure is already waiting

OTTAWA, ON, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - This summer, America marks 250 years -- a once-in-a-generation moment that is sending families back to the open road in record numbers. And in California, the state with more national parks, more iconic road trip routes, and more RV rental demand than anywhere else in the country, one trend is changing who gets to participate: RV delivery.

Get an RV delivered directly to your campground, event, or favorite destination at RVezy.com

RVezy, the peer-to-peer RV rental marketplace where more than 20,000 California RV owners have listed their vehicles for rent, is seeing delivery bookings emerge as the fastest-growing segment on its platform. California RV owners are delivering travel trailers directly to campsites, family reunions, and destinations across the state -- setting them up and leaving families to wake up to Yosemite Valley, Lake Tahoe, Joshua Tree, or Big Sur without ever having hitched a trailer or navigated a mountain pass in an unfamiliar vehicle.

For the millions of American families who have always wanted to experience this but assumed RV travel required specialized skills or equipment, delivery changes the equation entirely.

"The 250th anniversary of this country feels like a moment to do something meaningful with your family -- to get off the screen, get on the road, and show your kids what this country actually looks like," said Michael McNaught, CEO of RVezy. "What we're seeing in California is that delivery is removing the last barrier for families who wanted to experience that but never took the step. You don't need to know how to tow. You don't need a truck. You book your trip, you drive to the campground, and your RV is already there, set up and waiting. That's what's making this summer different."

The mechanics are straightforward. A guest books a delivery-enabled travel trailer through RVezy and selects their California destination and dates. The owner drives the RV to the guest's chosen campground before the trip begins, levels it, connects the hookups, and hands it over ready to use. When the trip ends, the owner returns to collect it. The entire arrangement -- delivery radius, fee, and logistics -- is confirmed through the RVezy app before booking is finalized. The guest arrives to find everything ready. The trip starts the moment they pull in.

The rise of delivered RV vacations reflects a broader shift in how American families are approaching travel in 2026. Road trips have become the preferred vacation format for families seeking meaningful experiences over resort stays, and delivery is accelerating that trend by opening the category to people who previously ruled it out. First-time renters who lack the confidence to drive a large vehicle. Families traveling from out of state who land in a California city without a tow-capable vehicle. Groups planning reunions or events who want the comfort and space of a large trailer without the logistics of moving one. For all of them, delivery converts a consideration into a booking.

California is the natural home for this moment. Coastal markets from San Diego to the Monterey and Big Sur corridor see consistent delivery demand from families who want clifftop campground experiences without navigating coastal routes in a large vehicle. National park corridors -- Yosemite, Joshua Tree, Sequoia and Kings Canyon -- draw travelers arriving by air into nearby cities who want to wake up inside the park without solving a towing problem first. The San Francisco Bay Area generates year-round delivery demand from residents who want the experience but don't own a vehicle capable of moving a trailer.

With more than 20,000 California RV owners having listed their vehicles for rent on RVezy, the depth of delivery-enabled options across the state is unmatched. Whether a family is planning a week in Yosemite Valley, a long weekend on the Sonoma coast, or a reunion at a Central Valley campground, an RVezy owner can bring the right rig directly to them.

And for families who want the peace of mind of knowing someone is in their corner if anything goes wrong along the way, RVezy's in-house support team -- the 2025 Stevie Award winner for best customer service in the travel industry, evaluated across more than 2,100 organizations in 45 countries -- is available in under five minutes, every day of the summer.

Browse delivery-available RVs across California and book for this summer at RVezy.com.

About RVezy RVezy is a peer-to-peer RV rental marketplace operating across Canada and the United States, connecting RV owners with families and travelers looking for flexible, authentic travel experiences. More than 20,000 California RV owners and over 100,000 Americans have listed their RVs for rent on the platform. RVezy offers the highest-rated RV rental app in the industry, available on iOS and Android, with award-winning in-house customer support and the most comprehensive roadside and trip protection program in the peer-to-peer RV rental market.

SOURCE RVezy.com