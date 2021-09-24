RVezy places 18th on The Globe and Mail's second-annual ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Today, RVezy, North America's most trusted peer-to-peer RV rental marketplace, is pleased to announce that it placed 18th on the 2021 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies.



Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. RVezy earned its spot with three-year growth of 2768%.

Launched in 2016, RVezy enables RV owners to make money by renting out their RVs when not in use. Often referred to as the "Airbnb" of RVs, RVezy has become a market leader in peer-to-peer RV rentals across North America, with recent growth accelerated by the pandemic.

"When the pandemic hit in 2020, travellers turned to road trips, camping, and RVing as a safe alternative to the traditional flights and hotels. When families discovered how safe and convenient it was to explore the great outdoors in an RV, word got around," said RVezy co-founder Michael McNaught. "Demand was so high over the past two years that we started to run out of RVs on our platform. With high demand forecasted again for next season, we encourage RV owners to consider renting out their RV with RVezy. It's a great way to earn a significant income with complete peace of mind."

