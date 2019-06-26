RVInsider - First RV Review Site from RV Owners - Hits the Road

MILL CREEK, Wash., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RV shopping just got easier with RVInsider , the first RV review site featuring evaluations from current and former RV owners who know both the wonders and the warts of their wheeled domiciles. ("The heater is in the back so the bedroom heats well but the front with all the windows gets cold!")

With more than 9,000 entries to date and hundreds of additional reviews submitted every month, RVInsider offers the largest library of RV reviews available anywhere and the only central source of firsthand insights from RVers themselves.

All RV types are covered, including Class A, Class B and Class C units, travel trailers, 5th wheels, truck campers and more. Most manufacturers, including Airstream, Dutchmen, Forest River, Gulf Stream and Winnebago, have been reviewed hundreds of times.

Users can:

Search by multiple filters, including RV type, manufacturer, brand, model, model year, highest-rated RVs in any category, and date posted

including RV type, manufacturer, brand, model, model year, highest-rated RVs in any category, and date posted See at-a-glance scorecards by each reviewer on factors including livability, overall quality, floor plan, driving/towing, factory warranty/support plus an overall unit ranking

on factors including livability, overall quality, floor plan, driving/towing, factory warranty/support plus an overall unit ranking View listings of RVs for sale by brand directly from each review

For more information, visit https://www.rvinsider.com/

SOURCE RVInsider

Related Links

https://www.rvinsider.com

