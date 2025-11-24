RVL Pharmaceuticals Announces Leadership Appointments to Accelerate Next Phase of Growth and Commercial Momentum

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RVL Pharmaceuticals, Inc and its affiliates (together, "RVL") today announced a series of senior leadership appointments to strengthen the organization and position the company for accelerated growth across its business, including its flagship product, Upneeq® (oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution), 0.1%.

RVL's Board of Managers has appointed Lori Deo as Chief Executive Officer. Lori was Executive Chairwoman of the Board for RVL prior to this appointment (the Chairperson role will now be held by affiliates of RVL's majority shareholder, Athyrium Capital Management, LP). Lori is a dynamic and experienced healthcare executive with general management experience at world class companies including Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer. She has a proven track record of building and scaling brands and businesses across the healthcare and beauty landscape. As CEO, Lori will lead RVL's strategy to expand market penetration and drive revenue acceleration, working in close partnership with the healthcare professional community.

The company has also appointed Amy Shah as Chief Growth Officer. Amy is a transformational leader with a distinguished record of architecting growth strategies and inspiring high-performing teams across the pharmaceutical, OTC, and beauty landscape. During her 20-year career at Johnson & Johnson, she led enterprise reinvention, from pioneering integrated consumer experience models to advancing technology-driven engagement strategies that reshaped trajectories for leading brands. In this expanded role, Amy will be responsible for an integrated commercial organization across sales, marketing, innovation, and pipeline development.

"RVL is entering a pivotal next phase of growth," said Lori Deo, Chief Executive Officer. "These leadership appointments strengthen our ability to scale, deepen engagement with consumers and healthcare providers, and fully capitalize on the category-defining potential of Upneeq®, with an estimated $2.5B Total Addressable Market (TAM). We are committed to investing with intention to unlock TAM, build and scale a new category, and accelerate brand and platform momentum."

Strong Commercial Momentum

Upneeq®, the first and only FDA-approved prescription eye drop for acquired ptosis (low-lying eyelids), continues to demonstrate accelerated growth driven by expanding adoption, channel diversification and patient satisfaction.

"Recent commercial investments have driven a clear inflection, with Upneeq Q3 2025 revenue up 22% versus Q3 2024, and further quarter-over-quarter acceleration expected in Q4 2025. These results underscore the strength of the Upneeq® brand and the continued effectiveness of our commercial strategy," said Katerina Gembarski, Chief Financial Officer.

About Upneeq®

Upneeq® (oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution), 0.1% is a prescription eyedrop used to treat acquired blepharoptosis (low-lying lids) in adults.

Warnings and Precautions: Low-lying lids may be related to conditions such as stroke and/or brain aneurysm, Horner syndrome, myasthenia gravis, loss of the ability to move eye muscles, eye infection and eye tumors. Tell your doctor if you have any of these conditions.

UPNEEQ is a type of medication that may affect your blood pressure. If you have heart disease, uncontrolled high or low blood pressure, or feel faint at rest or when quickly standing up, you should call your doctor if your symptoms get worse.

Patients with reduced blood flow to the brain or heart, or patients who experience eye or mouth dryness due to an immune system disorder (Sjögren's syndrome), should use care when taking UPNEEQ. Call your doctor immediately if you feel your symptoms may be getting worse.

UPNEEQ may increase the risk of eye pressure due to fluid buildup (angle-closure glaucoma) in patients with untreated narrow-angle glaucoma. Call your doctor immediately if you feel increased pressure in your eye after using UPNEEQ.

Do not let the tip of the UPNEEQ vial touch your eye or any other surface. This can help prevent eye injury or contamination. Each UPNEEQ vial is for one-time use and should be discarded after being used.

Adverse Reactions

The most common adverse reactions with UPNEEQ (occurring in 1–5% of patients) were eye inflammation, eye redness, dry eye, blurred vision, eye pain at time of use, eye irritation, and headache.

This is a summary of the most important safety information for UPNEEQ. For more in-depth safety information, please review the full Prescribing Information for UPNEEQ.

About RVL Pharmaceuticals

RVL Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates a digitally enabled, vertically integrated commercial platform spanning product acquisition through order fulfillment, meeting consumers and healthcare providers where they are.

Its lead product, Upneeq®, provides a non-surgical eyelift for adults with acquired ptosis. Upneeq® activates a muscle in the eyelids, lifting the lid for a more open and awake look. One drop daily is clinically proven to provide visible results in as fast as 5 minutes and last up to 8 hours.

For more information, please visit www.rvlpharma.com .

About Athyrium Capital Management, LP

Athyrium is a specialized asset management company formed in 2008 to focus on investment opportunities in the global healthcare sector. Athyrium advises funds with over $4.6 billion in committed capital. The Athyrium team has substantial investment experience across a wide range of asset classes including public equity, private equity, fixed income, royalties, and other structured securities. Athyrium invests across all healthcare verticals including biopharma, medical devices and products, healthcare focused services, and healthcare information technology.

For more information, please visit www.athyrium.com.

