RVLV Announces Permanent Aspen Store Location as First Brick and Mortar Following Successful Pop-Up Experience

ASPEN, Colo., June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Revolve Group (RVLV), the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers, is thrilled to announce the opening of its first ever permanent physical retail location in the heart of downtown Aspen, Colorado. This decision follows the success of the REVOLVE and FWRD Pop-Up shopping experience that opened in the same location in December.

[Photo courtesy of REVOLVE]

The Aspen pop-up not only drove substantial sales but also proved to be an exceptional channel for brand building and acquiring new customers. REVOLVE and FWRD are excited to continue deepening the relationships with their brand partners and providing them an exclusive opportunity to showcase their products and be part of Aspen's highly engaged, affluent community.

Nestled in Aspen's iconic shopping district, the new store is designed to offer an immersive shopping experience that reflects the luxurious and trendy ethos of both REVOLVE and FWRD. This location will serve as a year-round destination for fashion-forward shoppers, featuring a selection of apparel, footwear, and accessories. Known for their experiential marketing, REVOLVE and FWRD will also regularly curate in-store shopping events and trunk shows from their curated roster of brands.

The store will continue to house both REVOLVE and FWRD collections, providing a unique shopping experience that blends contemporary styles with high-end designer pieces. On the first floor, shoppers can expect to find not only collections from beloved REVOLVE brands such as HELSA, L'Academie and Lovers + Friends, and other emerging designers but also exclusive products designed for the Aspen customer. Located on the second floor of the store, shoppers will be immersed in FWRD's world of luxury, including a curated collection of luxury fashion brands, FWRD Renew pre-owned bags and accessories including brands such as Acne Studios, Isabel Marant and more.

Michael Mente, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Revolve Group, expressed his excitement about this new venture, "Aspen represents the epitome of luxury, making it the perfect location for our first permanent storefront. We are excited to bring our unique brand experience to a new audience, combining the convenience of online shopping with the personalized service and engagement that only a physical store can offer."

REVOLVE's decision to open a permanent store in Aspen is part of REVOLVE's broader strategy to blend online and offline experiences, providing customers with more touchpoints to interact with the brand.

Store Location: 410 E Hyman Ave, Aspen, Colorado 81611

Store Hours:

Off season hours (starting April 1st ): Monday through Saturday: 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM Sunday: 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Summer Hours (starting June 10th ): Monday through Sunday: 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM



About Revolve Group, Inc.

Revolve Group, Inc. (RVLV) is the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers. As a trusted premium lifestyle brand and a go-to online source for discovery and inspiration, we deliver an engaging customer experience from a vast, yet curated, offering of apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles. Our dynamic platform connects a deeply engaged community of millions of consumers, thousands of global fashion influencers, and more than 1,000 emerging, established, and owned brands.

We were founded in 2003 by our co-CEOs, Michael Mente and Mike Karanikolas. We sell merchandise through two complementary segments, REVOLVE and FWRD, that leverage one platform. Through REVOLVE, we offer an assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands. Through FWRD, we offer a highly curated assortment of iconic and emerging luxury brands. For more information, visit www.revolve.com .

