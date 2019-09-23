RVS: Actively Invest in Safety with The SenseStatⓇ

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vehicle safety systems fall into two broad categories, active and passive. Backup camera systems are an active safety solution, being that an operator must look at the monitor while reversing. Passive safety solutions, like most proximity sensor systems, alert the driver audibly so that they are aware of obstacles behind their vehicle, without looking behind them or in the rear-view monitor.

Rear View Safety SenseStat® Wireless Obstacle Detection Sensor System

The RVS-125 SenseStat® Wireless Object Detection Sensor System by Rear View Safety is unique in that it provides both active and passive safety. The proprietary technology uses a unique scanning algorithm that reads each of the four separate sensors, displaying the actual distance to the one that is closest to the object, as well as corresponding aural alerts. Dylan Lew, Rear View Safety Dealer Director, explains more about this innovative Mobile Awareness sensor system.

"The advantage of most sensor systems on their own is that the driver does not need to adjust his driving," Lew says. "Without moving his head, the audio draws his attention to hazards behind him. The SenseStat® adds the benefit of visual proximity being displayed as well. Additionally, If operators would want to combine the sensor system with a camera so that they can "see" what the sensors are seeing, the RVS-125 can work harmoniously with backup camera systems."

The wireless ECU is completely waterproof and includes multiple antenna installation options. It boasts a large detection of up 8 feet. With built-in stop line adjustment, users can easily adjust the stopping distance (zero point) away from the actual bumper to desired distance.

"The Sensestat® is a great, simple solution. It is the best wireless sensor system on the market and fleets that learn this, love it," said Lew.

Tractor trailer rigs can easily connect to any Sensestat-equipped trailer by simply pressing the monitor's sync button. This simplifies switching trailers.

"The Sensestat® is best on large applications where wired installation would be a challenge. Specifically, Semis, Box trucks, and 5th wheels," Lew adds.

To find out more information about the SenseStat® Detection Sensor System, please contact Dylan Lew at dlew@rearviewsafety.com or 866-653-5036. Rear View Safety has long been a leader in vehicle safety solutions. The commercial backup camera provider is also available on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and maintains a Road Safety Resource site.

