RVs, Camper Vans and Trailers are the Fastest-Growing Types of Camping

PORTLAND, Ore., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dyrt , the No. 1 app for camping with the most active online camping community, has found that campers are increasingly turning to RVs, camper vans and trailers as their preferred way to enjoy the great outdoors. In a survey conducted as part of The Dyrt's 2022 Camping Report , 57 percent of campers who tried a new form of camping last year opted for the comfort and predictability of RVs and camper vans.

"Once behemoths of the road, RVs have become more modernized and sleek," says The Dyrt CEO Kevin Long. "Improvements in camper van and RV design continue to draw in both experienced campers and first-timers."

There were 8.3 million first-time campers in the US in 2021 and six percent of them — or about half a million people — said they started camping because they bought an RV. Long and his wife, The Dyrt founder Sarah Smith, bought one too and ran the company from their camper van during the latter half of 2021.

"I've been a camper ever since I was a little kid," Smith says. "But it wasn't until 2021 that I got to truly experience what vanlife is all about, traveling from Oregon to Florida over six months. It was both the trip of a lifetime and a full immersion into our product and the camping community ."

In addition to being the fastest-growing type of camping, RV sites are the hardest to find. Overall, it was three times harder to find an available campsite in 2021 than it was pre-pandemic, with more than half of RV and trailer campers reporting difficulty booking campgrounds. Among other types of campers, up to 37 percent reported having a hard time booking campsites.

The difficulty in booking RV sites was not due to lack of advanced planning: Over half of RVers and trailer campers booked at least a few months ahead in 2021. While those plans may look somewhat different this year due to high gas prices , RV activity remains in high gear for 2022.

