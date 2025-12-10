RVshare Releases 2026 Travel Trend Report: Flexibility, Comfort, and Value Will Define the Year Ahead

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RVshare , the largest online community for RV renters and owners, today released its 2026 Travel Trend Report1, revealing that next year's travel landscape will reflect travelers' push for flexibility, comfort, and cost-effective exploration. The seventh annual report, based on a nationally representative survey of U.S. travelers, shows Americans are prioritizing simpler trips, trusted destinations, off-season travel, and personalized planning powered by emerging technology.

RV travel continues to surge as one of the fastest-growing ways to explore the U.S.

From the rising appeal of RV travel and one-way road trips to the growing demand for pet-friendly stays and AI-powered trip planning, RVshare's findings offer a comprehensive look at how travelers are planning, booking, and experiencing trips in 2026.

"Americans are craving travel that's meaningful but manageable," said RVshare's Travel Expert Maddi Bourgerie. "They want the freedom to explore without overcomplicating the planning process or overspending. This year's trends show a strong appetite for flexibility, trusted destinations, and personalized planning powered by new technology, all of which make 2026 the year of traveling on your own terms."

See the full report here.

RV Travel Appeal Continues to Climb

RV travel continues to surge as one of the fastest-growing ways to explore the U.S. in 2026, driven by affordability, comfort, and the freedom to design a trip on your own terms. More than a third of travelers already have RV vacations planned for the year ahead, led overwhelmingly by Millennials, the generation most eager to hit the road.

Interest is shifting away from crowded national parks toward quieter, lesser-known gems like Crater Lake, Black Canyon of the Gunnison, Great Basin, and Canyonlands, where an RV offers the ideal way to stay and explore. Layered on top of this momentum, major 2026 events from the FIFA World Cup to the 100th anniversary of Route 66, along with RVshare's Road Trip of the Year, The Hidden Side of the West, are inspiring even more Americans to embrace flexible, scenic RV road trips.

Repeating Loved Destinations over Bucket-list Travel

Travelers are shifting away from long-haul, bucket-list travel and instead prioritizing easy-to-plan adventures that leave them feeling recharged, not depleted. After a year marked by increasingly complicated air travel, Americans are seeking simplicity and flexibility, with overall interest in international trips dipping from 28% last year to 25% this year. Shorter, more manageable getaways are on the rise, with interest climbing from 15% to 23% this year, underscoring a growing preference for trips that are less stressful and easier to coordinate. As a result, travelers are returning to destinations they already know, trust, and love, favoring comfort, predictability, and meaningful experiences over novelty.

Budget Conscious Travel Influences Timing and Destinations

Affordability is shaping nearly every aspect of travel in 2026, with 87% of travelers actively seeking ways to reduce costs and many shifting their plans to off-season travel, shorter trips, and value-driven destinations. Travelers are embracing smart savings strategies from booking discounted travel packages and using rewards programs to leveraging AI tools for cheaper options and increasingly turning to "destination dupes" that offer similar experiences to iconic locations at a lower cost and with fewer crowds. Younger generations are also driving the rise of multi-accommodation trips, mixing luxury stays with budget-friendly options like RV rentals or cabins to elevate their experience without overspending. Together, these trends reflect a broader movement toward maximizing value while still enjoying memorable, high-quality travel.

Pet-Friendly Trips Gain Popularity

Pet-inclusive travel is becoming essential in 2026, with 71% of pet owners preferring to bring their pets along and 16% saying they won't travel at all unless they can. This strong preference is reshaping where people go, how they book, and the activities they choose, driving demand for more pet-friendly accommodations. What was once considered complicated is now a travel necessity, reflecting a broader shift toward personalized, comfort-first experiences that include all members of the family.

AI-Powered Trip Planning Goes Mainstream

AI is rapidly becoming a go-to tool for travel planning, with usage steadily rising over the past two years, and 26% of travelers planning to use AI in 2026. Nearly a quarter already rely on it, and another 26% want to start but aren't sure how. Rather than replacing the planning experience, AI is enhancing it, helping travelers find the best destinations and accommodations, uncover hidden-gem attractions, and coordinate transportation or multi-stop itineraries with ease. As travelers seek more personalized, efficient, and value-driven trips, AI is emerging as an essential companion for discovering new experiences and planning smarter, more customized adventures.

About RVshare

RVshare is the largest online community for RV renters and owners with a diverse selection of vehicles for rent across the US, ranging from luxury motorhomes to cozy camper vans. On RVshare, you'll find vehicles that can accommodate any outdoor adventure, whether it's a weekend of camping or a cross-country tour of national parks. Hit the road yourself or plan for a campsite delivery to experience the unbridled freedom of RV travel. With more than 5 million nights of sleeping under the stars booked, families and groups can experience a one-of-a-kind trip and create memories that will last a lifetime. For more information, visit rvshare.com, and follow us on Facebook and Instagram @rvshare.

1 Methodology: The RVshare survey was conducted by Wakefield Research ( www.wakefieldresearch.com ) between November 6th and November 12th, 2025. A total of 1,000 U.S. adults aged 18+ who have taken a vacation in the past 24 months were surveyed via email invitation and online survey. The data has been weighted.

SOURCE RVshare