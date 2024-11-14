RVSHARE SELECTED AS A GOOD HOUSEKEEPING 2025 FAMILY TRAVEL AWARD WINNER

AUSTIN, Texas, and AKRON, Ohio, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RVshare announced today that the peer-to-peer rental marketplace was named as a winner in Good Housekeeping's 2025 Family Travel Awards in the "Services and Transportation" category. The full award feature can be found on goodhousekeeping.com/familytravel2025.

RVshare, the largest online community for RV renters and owners, offers a diverse selection of trusted RV rentals in the country. Connecting RV owners with travelers looking to hit the open road, the platform provides a range of vehicle options, from cozy camper vans and family-friendly trailers with multiple bunk beds, to drivable units perfect for a long road trip. Encapsulating the spirit of adventure and spontaneous delight that awaits you on a road trip, RVshare welcomes travelers to experience the unbridled freedom an RV trip can bring. Over 70 percent of RVshare's inventory allows for RV delivery and setup directly at the destination—an increasingly popular amenity that provides families with the most seamless and hassle-free travel experience.

"RVshare is honored to be recognized as a Good Housekeeping 2025 Family Travel Award winner," said RVshare's CEO, Jon Gray. "RVshare welcomes guests of all ages to explore the wonder and excitement of RV travel, and we prioritize making it more accessible for all families. RVshare will continue to uphold this value as we evolve and adapt in an ever-changing industry, striving to maintain our leadership in the outdoor travel space."

According to a recent survey of RVshare renters, 77 percent plan to travel sometime this fall and holiday season, with 75 percent claiming they would consider taking an RV trip for leisure or to visit family and friends before the end of the year. RVshare continues to observe surging interest in RV travel, driven by its exceptional flexibility, comfort, spaciousness, and affordability—qualities that set it apart from other travel options. RVshare will be distributing its fifth annual Travel Trend Report later this year, offering valuable industry insights and highlighting another blockbuster year of growth and opportunity in travel.

The full list of Good Housekeeping's Family Travel 2025 Awards is now live and can be found on goodhousekeeping.com/familytravel2025 . For additional information about RVshare, visit rvshare.com.

About RVshare

RVshare is the largest online community for RV renters and owners with a diverse selection of vehicles for rent across the US, ranging from luxury motorhomes to cozy camper vans. On RVshare you'll find vehicles that can accommodate any outdoor adventure, whether it's a weekend of camping or a cross-country tour of national parks. Hit the road yourself or plan for a campsite delivery to experience the unbridled freedom of RV travel. With more than 5 million nights of sleeping under the stars booked, families and groups can experience a one-of-a-kind trip and create memories that will last a lifetime.

