RVshare's 2025 Travel Trend Report Finds that Quality Experiences, Passion-Driven Travel and Splurgecations Take Center Stage

With an evident shift toward savoring the journey (not the checklist), RVshare forecasts that 2025 travel behavior will be motivated by passions and hobbies, tactful spending and an overwhelming desire for high-quality experiences

AUSTIN, Texas and AKRON, Ohio, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, RVshare , the largest community for RV owners and renters, unveils The 2025 Travel Trend Report , the brand's sixth annual research survey and data analysis. This year's Travel Trend Report forecasts a year of growth and opportunity for the travel industry. Conducted by Wakefield Research and commissioned by RVshare, the 2025 findings1 reveal Americans' desire to travel remains strong with 90 percent of Americans planning to travel at least as much next year as they did in 2024. However, 2025 is seeing shifts in consumer behavior as travelers will prioritize vacations that serve them more meaningfully next year, even if that means traveling less frequently and spending more.

In 2024, millions traveled for April's total solar eclipse, heading to destinations along the path of totality, and the concerts and sporting events that fueled a record-breaking year of "gig-tripping." Those intense passions will continue to influence purchase behavior for the year ahead, as Americans report growing interest in trips planned around food and music to history, favorite sports teams and books. Enthusiasm for RV travel also remains exceptionally strong, pacing upward for the fourth consecutive year. More than half (60 percent) of people planning to travel next year are considering a road trip or vacation in an RV.

As Americans channel their passions and allow those interests to fuel their 2025 travels, they will not sacrifice quality, opting to invest in longer, more meaningful trips, nomadic yet laid-back itineraries, and new experiences with loved ones. Americans value the opportunities travel provides and are ready to take a tactful approach to spending to make the most of their 2025 adventures, even if it means working while traveling next year.

"We're constantly exploring consumer attitudes across the travel industry to better understand what drives Americans' decisions and desires," said RVshare's CEO Jon Gray. "As we look to 2025 and the future of travel, we understand that quality reigns supreme. Rather than ticking off destinations, this year's Trend Report illustrates that Americans are yearning for more intentional travel and captivating experiences—especially when it comes to road trips. It's about cherishing time with loved ones, letting hobbies guide the way, and finding a balance between exploration and relaxation. Whether travelers are dreaming about indulging in a gourmet meal at a viral restaurant from social media, hiking a historic trail, or shopping for eclectic local finds, RVshare's expansive inventory has an option for any road trip. We're excited to fuel this new kind of adventure–where the journey itself becomes just as important as the destination, if not more."

RVshare's top five travel trends for the year ahead, pulled directly from original survey data provided by American travelers, are as follows:

Quality Takes Precedence

As travelers continue to evolve their preferences, an emphasis on quality over quantity is emerging. Nearly two-thirds of travelers plan to allocate their budgets this year toward fewer but more meaningful trips. This trend underscores a growing desire for more immersive, high-value experiences. Alongside this, the tradition of annual trips is experiencing a resurgence. Nearly half of the survey's respondents are planning more leisure trips in 2025, and over half of travelers are planning a trip with family or friends, marking a 10-point increase from last year. RVshare welcomes guests of all ages to explore the wonder and excitement of RV travel, and is dedicated to making it more accessible for families and group travelers. In fact, RVshare is acclaimed for this commitment, having just recently been recognized as a third-time winner of Good Housekeeping's Family Travel Awards.

Parents, specifically, are driving the surge in annual travel, with 67 percent planning to take part.

65 percent of travelers are prioritizing spending quality time with family during 2025.

With high-quality experiences on travelers' minds, it's no surprise that they are also focused on planning trips around individual passions, hobbies, and interests - and will spend the money to make it happen.

Passion-Driven Travel

Passion-Driven travel is on the rise with avid pursuitists leading the charge. Younger travelers—notably Gen Z and Millennials—are seeking inspiration for their trips from personal passions. RVshare's Trend Report found that travelers are most interested in planning trips around food, music, sports, movies, fashion, and wellness. Gen Z and Millennials are more inclined to plan trips around these specific interests; while Boomers, in contrast, primarily gravitate toward history-based travel, such as national monuments and historically significant sites. To that end, nearly all travelers (94 percent) say they would consider planning a trip centered around a passion and many are willing to travel great lengths to pursue these cravings.

More than half of respondents would take a cross-country or even international trip based around a passion.

While wellness tourism has been largely touted as the future of travel, just 1 in 5 people claim they would book a trip around wellness, compared to 3 in 5 who would book a trip around food and/or history.

Outside of individual passions and hobbies, first-hand travel recommendations from family and friends are still significantly influential. 71 percent of Boomers, 61 percent of Gen X, and 55 percent of Millennials report that they typically turn to family and friends when seeking travel inspiration and advice.

For Gen Z, viral content on social media is important inspiration, as 58 percent look to viral content for travel destinations and trip ideas.

Splurgecations

In order to up the enjoyment factor and indulge in memorable experiences that aren't typically part of everyday life, travelers are willing to embrace "splurgecations." Nearly three-quarters of travelers are eager to treat themselves by spending a little more. For many, though, splurging is not just about spending money—it's about enhancing the overall travel experience; almost 70 percent of travelers say splurging makes their trip more enjoyable, while others are motivated by the desire to create lasting memories (59 percent), bond with family and friends (50 percent), or seize once-in-a-lifetime opportunities (49 percent). What's more, Americans are so determined to take these amazing trips that they're often willing to work while away; 62 percent of employed Americans are allowed to work remotely while on personal travel and almost 80 percent of these employees plan to do so in 2025.

The top four categories for splurging while traveling include dining (57 percent), attractions (51 percent), shopping (47 percent) and outdoor adventures (44 percent).

Nomadic Vibes, Restful Rides

While travelers are eager for adventure, they also seek a relaxed, stress-free experience—one that allows them to explore new destinations at their own pace, savoring each moment without the pressure of a packed itinerary. The Trend Report shows that while planning their next journey, travelers may be looking to balance the familiarity of family with the novelty of new places (from 46 percent last year to 54 percent this year). They are not looking to simply sit back and enjoy familiar settings, as there has been an increase in the desire to explore new places. That said, while 1 in 5 travelers are looking to meet new people and be more physically active, over half are looking for laid-back trips focused on relaxation, ensuring that comfort and quality continue to be at the heart of travel plans next year.

Top values travelers consider are spending quality time with family (65 percent), relaxing and unwinding (62 percent), and discovering new places and enjoying nature/wildlife (54 percent).

Americans seem ready to embrace a more nomadic approach to travel, as 44 percent of travelers are planning more domestic travel and 41 percent are planning longer trips for 2025 (a 10-point increase over last year).

And, the ways in which Americans are trip planning is also transforming. The Trend Report finds that many travelers believe that AI planning tools can help save money, save trip planning time, consider factors they would forget, and present hidden gems for itineraries. Nearly a third of Americans report already using AI tools for trip planning, up 12 points from last year's report, and more than three-quarters of travelers are intrigued to use AI-based tools to plan their next trip, a 14-point spike over last year.

Millennials in particular are embracing AI, with close to half having done so already, compared to 35 percent of Gen Z, 25 percent of Gen X, and 10 percent of Boomers.

Around half of travelers are attracted to AI tools to help identify the most efficient itinerary (up 11 points) and to help choose the right destination for their dates and interest (up 12 points).

More than half of travelers are also more keen on using AI-based travel guides this year (up 13 points).

RV Travel Trends

RVshare's 2025 Travel Trend Report signifies another monumental year for RV travel with substantial interest in RVs, not only as a mode of transportation but also as a preferred choice for accommodations. Heading into 2025, American travelers explained their preference for road tripping over flying, noting they want to better predict travel costs, have the flexibility to change travel schedules and avoid additional fees for extra luggage. With hassle-free travel at the forefront, consumers are also increasingly choosing RVshare's popular delivery amenity (offered by over 70 percent of RVshare's inventory), which provides the most seamless travel experience; 44 percent of RVshare bookings this year opted to have their RV delivered to their campground or destination of choice. It's perhaps because of these benefits that a majority of travelers (60 percent) are planning a road trip or vacation in an RV in the next 12 months, including a significant 12-point year-over-year uptick in the number of Gen X travelers planning these trips in 2025.

Nearly two-thirds of travelers would consider renting an RV for a future trip.

Interest in RVs as an accommodation also increased this year, up to 47 percent of travelers citing an RV or motorhome as a preferred type of accommodation for 2025 travels.

Travelers are considering RVs for trips beyond camping: to a national park or scenic area (67 percent), multi-day festival (63 percent), and tailgating event (53 percent).

According to RVshare, the top destination for 2025 is Grand Canyon, Arizona , with the top new destination to lookout for in 2025 as Acadia National Park , Maine .

RVshare's full 2025 Travel Trend Report is viewable here . For additional information about RVshare, visit rvshare.com .

1 RVshare's 2025 Travel Trend Report Methodology: The RVshare survey was conducted by Wakefield Research (www.wakefieldresearch.com) between October 16th and October 25th, 2024. 1,000 US adults ages 18+ who have taken a vacation in the last 24 months were surveyed using an email invitation and an online survey. The data has been weighted.

