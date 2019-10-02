RVT.com Announces Record Site Traffic & Leads; Intros New Ad Packages for Annual 'Winter on Us' Promotion

SUMAS, Wash., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RVT.com, a leading online classified source of RVs for sale in the U.S. and Canada, reports that its RV shopper traffic hit record levels in September 2019 and that it is entering the fourth quarter of 2019 delivering the highest level of consumer leads and connections to RV dealers in the site's 18 year history.

RVT.com received more than two million consumer visits in September, up 5% from the same month one year ago. In addition, vehicle description page visits totaled almost four million, up 20% from September 2018.

"The RV industry has tripled in size over the past 10 years, and even though shipments of new units have slowed a bit from last year's record pace, we are still seeing some increase in demand for new and pre-owned RVs," said RVT.com Director Shawn Friesen. "RVT.com's record level of consumer leads, which continues to outperform last year's historical high, indicates that interest in the RV lifestyle is still strong, and also that our efforts to attract more in-market consumers have been successful."

Friesen also announced that RVT.com has kicked off its annual Winter On Us promotion, where dealers can sign up for new ad products and receive three free months (December 2019-February 2020). Dealers must sign up by November 15, 2019.

RVT.com's new "Upgraded Exposure" bundled advertising products qualify for the Winter On Us promotion. Designed to significantly boost the exposure of RV inventory to the millions of consumers that shop RVT.com, the packages come in three formats and for various dealership sizes and budgets: Premium, Ultimate, or Ultimate National.

In addition, RV dealers that purchase the Winter on Us package before the close of RVDA's 2019 RV Dealers Convention/Expo in Las Vegas on November 15 will automatically be entered into a drawing to win their entire purchase. The drawing will be held at 3 p.m. PT on Nov. 15, 2019.

RVT.com recently announced a partnership with RV Insider, the largest online library of RV owner reviews, which links those reviews with RVT.com listings. RV Insider users can click from any review to see matching RVs for sale from RVT listings. RV dealers advertising on RVT.com have the option to buy ad space on a featured native banner with inventory populated directly into the banner from the dealer's RVT listings, providing prominent exposure at a critical point in the sales funnel.

RVT.com is a leading RV classifieds provider with 20 million annual consumer visits, and features 120,000 new and used RVs for sale by dealers and owners. Built on a platform of Bringing RV Buyers and Sellers Together, RVT.com assists in the sales of thousands of RVs every month, and currently showcases inventory for 1,050 RV dealerships in the U.S. and Canada, and listings from thousands of private sellers. For more information, visit www.RVT.com or call 800-282-2183.

