RVT.com Partners with RV Insider - First RV Review Site from RV Owners

SUMAS, Wash., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RVT.com , a leading online classified source of RVs for sale in the US and Canada, today announced a partnership with new RV owner review site RV Insider offering benefits for RV shoppers and sellers alike. The partnership enables RVT to link RV Insider reviews to RVT listings for relevant vehicles for sale, facilitating the search process for RV buyers while also offering an effective and economical new advertising channel for dealers, manufacturers and industry suppliers.

As the largest library of RV reviews available anywhere and the only central source of firsthand insights from RVers themselves, RV Insider is a valuable resource for in-market RV consumers. The site has more than 9,500 reviews from current and former owners offering candid evaluations of each vehicle, including scorecards on livability, overall quality, floor plan, driving/towing, factory warranty/support as well as an overall unit ranking. Hundreds of additional reviews are submitted every month.

With the RVT.com partnership, RV Insider users can click from any review to see matching RVs for sale from RVT listings. Generic listings that appear in a scrolling list associated with the relevant brand and model are included free of charge. Dealers also have the option to buy ad space on a featured native banner with inventory populated on the banner from the dealer's RVT inventory, providing prominent exposure at a critical point in the sales funnel.

"Consumers trust reviews from other consumers, especially when they're making major purchase decisions. That makes RV Insider a go-to source of information for people in the market for an RV, and therefore a place that RV dealers will want to be seen," said RVT Director Shawn Friesen. "This partnership gives our advertisers an important new outlet for increasing the visibility of their inventory."

