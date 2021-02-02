RVW Wealth Launches Industry-Leading Effort to Coordinate Vaccines for Clients over 65

"We believe that the future of wealth management requires more than just sound and strategic financial advice," said Jonathan Gerber, RVW's President. "It must also include a comprehensive suite of services that help our clients live happier, healthier, and more fulfilling lives. Whether it's lifting our clients' spirits with virtual events or helping them navigate the challenges around getting a vaccine appointment, we are always pursuing ways to enhance the RVW experience."

RVW Wealth has hosted a series of virtual events for its clients throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, which has included virtual tours of the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam and the sights and sounds of Rome on Zoom. The firm also sent personally selected books to senior clients before the holiday season.

"The people we serve are more than our clients, they are our family," added Jonathan Gerber. "At this challenging moment for our country, and particularly for those hit hard throughout the Los Angeles area, we are always looking to make a difference for our community."

"In these turbulent times, superior investment performance isn't enough. We are concerned about the total well-being of our clients. We care deeply about the happiness and security of every client – not just their financial peace of mind but every aspect of their lives where we can make a difference," said RVW Wealth Chairman Selwyn Gerber, CPA.

More than 100 clients have received the vaccine through the firm's scheduling efforts, and the number is growing daily.

About RVW Wealth : Founded in 2006, RVW Wealth is a registered investment adviser employing evidence-based investing and dedicated to delivering the highest quality services through four offices across the country. The team includes CPAs, personal financial planners, tax specialists, and economists who provide clients with the sound perspectives they need to invest intelligently. Learn more at https://rvwwealth.com/.

