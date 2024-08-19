RVW Wealth LLC Reaches $1.3 Billion in AUM, Earns Top Rankings in LA and Memphis Markets, and Announces Strategic New Hires

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RVW Wealth LLC, a leading wealth management firm, proudly announces that it has surpassed a significant milestone, reaching $1.3 billion in assets under management (AUM). This achievement solidifies the firm's position among the elite wealth management companies, earning recognition from both the Los Angeles Business Journal and the Memphis Business Journal as one of the top wealth management firms based on assets under management in their respective markets.

Born out of a CPA firm in 2005, RVW Wealth LLC has always incorporated tax-efficiency into portfolio design, ensuring that clients' financial plans are optimized for both growth and tax minimization.

In tandem with this milestone, RVW Wealth LLC is excited to announce the strategic addition of two seasoned professionals, Peter Duan and Jeff Niedermeyer, to its growing team.

Peter Duan joins RVW Wealth LLC with an impressive background in wealth management, having most recently served as a Client Coordinator at Morton Wealth in Los Angeles. At RVW Wealth LLC, Peter will be spearheading the expansion of the firm's 401(k) business, where he will focus on improving the investor experience while reducing risk for employers and plan sponsors. By optimizing portfolio structures and lowering fees, Peter aims to enhance the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of client 401(k) offerings.

Jeff Niedermeyer joins RVW Wealth LLC as a Financial Analyst, bringing over a decade of experience from prestigious firms including J.P. Morgan and City National Rochdale. Most recently, Jeff served as a Senior Wealth Manager at Bridge Advisory, where he drove business results and managed a substantial portfolio of high-net-worth clients. His analytical and methodical approach, coupled with his deep expertise in investment management, financial planning, and estate planning, makes him a vital addition to the RVW Wealth LLC team. Jeff's background in managing complex portfolios and his proficiency in optimizing client assets will be instrumental in maintaining RVW Wealth LLC's commitment to precision and excellence in service.

"We are incredibly proud of the progress we've made and the caliber of talent we've attracted," said Jonathan Gerber, Partner at RVW Wealth LLC. "Reaching $1.3 billion in AUM is a testament to the trust our clients place in us, and the addition of Peter and Jeff will further strengthen our ability to provide exceptional wealth management services. Their expertise will be instrumental in driving our continued growth and enhancing the value we offer to our clients."

As RVW Wealth LLC continues to expand its footprint and enhance its services, the firm remains committed to delivering personalized, client-focused solutions that align with each client's unique financial goals.

About RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC is a premier wealth management firm dedicated to providing tailored financial solutions to high-net-worth individuals and families and to 401K plans. With a client-first approach and a commitment to transparency, RVW Wealth LLC helps clients navigate their financial journeys with confidence.

