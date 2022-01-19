RVW Wealth Merges with Eva Barberi Financial Planning

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RVW Wealth is pleased to announce that Eva Barberi Financial Planning has merged into RVW Wealth, LLC effective Jan. 1, 2022.

Eva Barberi Financial Planning brings more than 15 years of experience working with women to build collaborative and effective financial plans that reflect the clients' visions for their lives, especially surrounding transitional life circumstances.

"We are delighted to welcome Eva Barberi and her affiliates into the senior RVW team," Jonathan Gerber, president of RVW Wealth, said. "We have long sought someone of Eva's deep knowledge and vast experience to add this core capability to the RVW offerings."

The inclusion of Eva Barberi Financial Planning will allow RVW to assist women with managing their wealth and planning their financial futures, particularly in unique situations of divorce, widowhood or inheritance.

"Money is genderless; however, the vast outnumbering of men vs. women in the wealth management and financial planning areas has led many to believe that money matters are a masculine area," Gerber said. "Nothing could be further from the truth."

RVW Wealth is known for its tailored portfolio design methodology and low-cost, evidence-based investing approach. The firm has built a multi-decade track record of delivering the highest quality investment management and related services to its clients. This merger will further RVW Wealth's mission and values of providing the highest level of service possible.

"My team demystifies the financial process, including taking ideas that are traditionally considered to be very complex and providing radical clarity and simplification," Gerber said. "Eva will be at the forefront of serving women in transition."

Barberi received her bachelor's degree in business with financial planning core from California State Northridge. She is a licensed Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) practitioner and has also completed her designation as a Certified Divorce Financial Analyst (CDFA™) by the Institute for Divorce Financial Analysts.

In addition, Barberi completed the Seven Stages of Money Maturity and received Registered Financial Life Planner (RLP™) designation from the Kinder Institute of Life Planning. She is currently pursuing the Certified Financial Transitionist designation (CeFT®) through the Financial Transitionist Institute.

"Developing a financial plan becomes the 'financial GPS' around which everything revolves," added Barberi. "Our clients have clarity around their investments and their 'why' – and there follows a sense of security and peace of mind which many have never experienced before."

