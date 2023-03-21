RVYL ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 3, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ryvyl Inc. f/k/a GreenBox POS Shareholders

NEW YORK, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Ryvyl Inc. f/k/a GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: RVYL) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired publicly traded Ryvyl securities: (1) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's January 29, 2021 public offering; and/or (2) between January 29, 2021 and January 20, 2023, inclusive.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 3, 2023

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Ryvyl Inc. f/k/a GreenBox POS made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Ryvyl downplayed serious issues with its internal controls; (2) Ryvyl's financial statements for December 31, 2021 through and including interim periods ended September 30, June 30, and March 31, 2022 contained errors resulting in overstatements of revenue, assets, and stockholders' equity and understatements of losses; (3) as a result, Ryvyl would need to restate its previously issued financial statements for those periods; and (4) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Ryvyl Inc. f/k/a Greenbox POS you have until April 3, 2023 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the RVYL lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/ryvyl-formerly-greenbox-loss-submission-form?id=37437&from=4.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

