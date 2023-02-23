RVYL LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Ryvyl Inc. f/k/a GreenBox POS Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Ryvyl Inc. f/k/a GreenBox POS ("Ryvyl Inc. f/k/a Greenbox POS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RVYL) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Ryvyl Inc. f/k/a Greenbox POS investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud. This lawsuit is on behalf of persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired publicly traded Ryvyl securities: (1) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's January 29, 2021 public offering; and/or (2) between January 29, 2021 and January 20, 2023, inclusive. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/ryvyl-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=36741&wire=4

RVYL investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) Ryvyl downplayed serious issues with its internal controls; (2) Ryvyl's financial statements for December 31, 2021 through and including interim periods ended September 30, June 30, and March 31, 2022 contained errors resulting in overstatements of revenue, assets, and stockholders' equity and understatements of losses; (3) as a result, Ryvyl would need to restate its previously issued financial statements for those periods; and (4) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Ryvyl Inc. f/k/a Greenbox POS during the relevant time frame, you have until April 3, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

