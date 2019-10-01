RW Pressprich & Co. M&A: RedCAT Systems/Broadtree Partners Transaction

Broadtree Partners Announces Strategic Investment in RedCAT Systems

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadtree Partners, a private equity firm focused on acquisitions in the middle markets, announced an investment in RedCAT Systems, a human resources software, as a service provider. The investment is intended to help Broadtree Partners' portfolio company scale its operations organically.

"Broadtree Partners would not have been able to close that acquisition without the determination and tenacity of Renaud Caumartin, Head of Investment Banking at R.W. Pressprich," said Rob Joyce, Operating Partner at Broadtree Partners and new CEO of RedCAT System.

This strategic investment by Broadtree Partners was completed on May 31, 2019 and was the fourth investment for the firm.

R.W. Pressprich & Co. acted as exclusive advisor to RedCAT Systems, LLC on this transaction.

http://www.pressprich.com/InvestmentBanking/RecentDeals.aspx

Contact:

Phone: +1-212-832-6021

www.pressprich.com

SOURCE R.W. Pressprich & Co.

Related Links

http://www.pressprich.com

