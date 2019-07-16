R.W. Pressprich Adds Emerging Market Sales, Trading and Capital Markets to its Core Business

NEW YORK, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- R.W. Pressprich & Co., a New York-based institutional broker dealer, announced today an expansion of its core business into the Emerging Market asset class.

Jay Cox, formerly Head of Emerging Markets at Cowen & Company, has been named Managing Director and Head of all Emerging Market Debt Markets. Mr. Cox is a 25-year industry veteran with a dedicated emphasis on the Emerging Market asset class. Mr. Cox has held senior leadership roles at CRT Capital, Citigroup, The Royal Bank of Scotland and Merrill Lynch. This addition augments R.W. Pressprich's already rich and diverse network of institutional investors with the addition of key relationships in both Asset Management and Banking both in the U.S. and globally. Prior to his time on the sell-side, Mr. Cox spent nearly a decade as an assistant portfolio manager for a major institutional investor where he focused on Investment Grade credit.

Concurrent with this announcement, Peter Hickey has been named Managing Director in Emerging Market Sales and Trading. Mr. Hickey was most recently co-head of Latam Credit Trading at Cowen & Company and CRT Capital where he had worked with Mr. Cox since 2014. Mr. Hickey's tenure trading Emerging Markets spans nearly 30 years in which he has held senior trading positions at Cowen & Co., Chase Manhattan, J.P. Morgan and Credit Suisse First Boston.

"R.W. Pressprich offered an ideal platform to build a best in class Emerging Markets business. With a 30 year track record providing consistent and best in class customer service in the Investment Grade and High Yield space, it only made sense to integrate that platform with a similarly focused Emerging Market business. As traditional liquidity providers retrench and continue to skew resources towards new-issue and banking, the ability to identify and transact with the price-setters in each market will be paramount to maintaining relevance with clients," said Cox.

"The addition of Jay and Pete to our franchise emphasizes our belief that best in class service is not enough to succeed. Our clients deserve seasoned professionals with track records and relationships proven over time and a variety of market conditions. These hires demonstrate our commitment to make Emerging Markets a core component of our business in contrast to an activity," said Joseph Calvo, President and COO of R.W. Pressprich & Co.

