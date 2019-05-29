R.W. Pressprich Continues to Build Fixed Income Credit Team

NEW YORK, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- R.W. Pressprich & Co., a New York-based institutional broker dealer, announced today an addition to its trading team as it continues its expansion.

Frank Sinatra Jr. has been named Managing Director in High Grade trading. He is a 19-year industry veteran with a strong reputation within Corporate Credit markets. Frank is a former 15 year employee of FTN Financial where for the past 5 years he served as Senior Vice President and Head of Investment Grade Trading.

"R.W. Pressprich has almost a 30-year track record in up and down market environments bringing value to clients. It has a meaningful product base that is relevant and client centric and I'm looking forward to helping the team drive that business even further in what continues to be a challenging market climate for investors," said Sinatra.

"The addition of Frank to our team underscores our continued commitment to adding experienced talent while continuing to provide our clients with invaluable resources," said Joseph Calvo, President & COO of R.W. Pressprich & Co.

About R.W. Pressprich & Co.

R.W. Pressprich & Co. is an institutional broker/dealer established in 1909 and headquartered in New York City. The firm is a research-oriented broker/dealer and FINRA member firm with representatives also in Boston, Chicago, Minneapolis and San Diego. For information, please visit www.pressprich.com or call 800-627-4091.

