R.W. Pressprich Continues to Build Fixed Income Credit Team

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- R.W. Pressprich & Co., a New York-based institutional broker dealer, announced today further additions to its institutional credit sales team as it continues its expansion.

Dave Pichler has been named Managing Director in High Grade sales. He is a 20+ year industry veteran with a strong reputation in Corporate Credit markets. Mr. Pichler has held senior leadership roles at Citigroup, Cantor Fitzgerald, and most recently Fifth Third Bank.

Renee Rainero has been named Associate Director in High Grade sales. She is a 20+yr industry veteran with a dedicated emphasis on the credit sector. Renee has worked with Dave for the past 10+ years.

"The additions of Dave and Renee to our team magnifies the commitment of R.W. Pressprich & Co. to add experienced talent in the constantly evolving credit markets. Their reputation in this sector speaks for itself and we are all looking forward to working together again," said Frank Sinatra, Jr. - Managing Director and Head of IG Credit Trading at Pressprich.

Sinatra, Pichler and Rainero had previously worked together at FTN Financial.

"The additions of Dave and Renee to our team underscore our continued commitment to expanding our sales efforts and servicing our clients. We will continue to search for talent that fits our model," said Joseph Calvo, President & COO of R.W. Pressprich & Co.

About R.W. Pressprich & Co.

R.W. Pressprich & Co. is an institutional broker/dealer established in 1909 and headquartered in New York City. The firm is a research-oriented broker/dealer and FINRA member firm with representatives also in Boston, Chicago, Minneapolis and San Diego.

For information, please visit www.pressprich.com or call 800-627-4091.

