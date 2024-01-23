Rwandans gear up for Major gathering in Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 3000 Rwandans and friends of Rwanda are expected to gather in Washington DC at the annual Rwanda-day festivities slated from 2nd to 3rd February, 2024 at Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center.    

The event will bring together Rwandans from all walks of life including majority from N. America and Rwanda itself charting a future for their country in a conversation that will include senior Rwandan officials.

Themed "Rwanda: A Legacy of Inclusiveness Within and Beyond Our Borders," the event offers an opportunity for the Rwandan community abroad to interact with one another, exchange experiences and also engage Rwandan government officials on issues of common interest in line with overall development of the country.

Since 2010, Rwanda Day consistently draws thousands of attendees, fostering unity, collaboration and networking in an environment enriched by the Rwandan culture. There are 29 formal Rwandan communities in the US, each with a dedicated leadership committee.

In addition to the main event on February 3rd, a Business Forum on February 2nd will provide a platform for entrepreneurs, business leaders, and investors to explore opportunities in Rwanda and forge mutually beneficial partnerships.

Rwanda Day goes beyond celebration, offering a diverse community connection, insights from inspirational speakers, and a global network dedicated to Rwanda's progress. Whether Rwandan or friend, the event has something for everyone.

For U.S. media interested in covering or attending this event, please register here. The Embassy will follow up with additional details of accreditation.

For general audience registration to Rwanda Day 2024 and the Business Forum, is done at www.rwandaday.rw

