RWC Launches New State of the Art Training Center

An immersive experience that showcases the RWC family of industry-leading brands' extensive product range, cutting-edge engineering, and the future of plumbing innovation

ATLANTA, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reliance Worldwide Corporation (ASX: RWC), a leading manufacturer of premium plumbing products, has officially opened its new Training Center in Atlanta. This state-of-the-art facility brings the company's history, innovation, and family of trusted brands to life.

"The RWC Training Center is unlike anything else in our industry," said Peter Regan, Commercial Regional Manager at RWC. "It gives our partners the chance to see and interact with our products in a real-world setting, which is critical for understanding the quality and innovation behind every solution we offer."

"The new Training Center is a game-changer for our wholesale partners. It gives them a firsthand look at how RWC's solutions deliver real value on the job site. It also provides a great opportunity to strengthen relationships and serve as a valuable resource for wholesalers, contractors, and specifiers. — Kevin Mayer, VP of Wholesale Sales at RWC

Designed for both internal and external audiences, the Training Center will host new employee inductions, customer education sessions, and hands-on apprentice programs. They will see RWC's three strategic pillars in action: create clever job site solutions, drive value for the distributor, and deliver industry-leading execution.

"By uniting our products, engineering expertise, and RWC's trusted family of brands under one roof, we're creating an immersive experience that educates users on the full breadth of what RWC offers," said Clayton Boardman, SVP of Sales and Product at RWC. "This center is a testament to our team's dedication, collaboration, and our commitment to shaping the future of plumbing through innovative, time-saving solutions—while inspiring the next generation of professionals."

The RWC Training Center is more than a learning space; it's a destination that inspires future plumbing professionals and celebrates RWC's ongoing commitment to smarter, more reliable plumbing solutions.

About Reliance Worldwide Corporation

RWC is a market leader and manufacturer of plumbing solutions for residential and commercial applications. The RWC portfolio includes industry-leading brands: SharkBite® push-to-connect plumbing solutions and PEX piping systems; HoldRite® engineered plumbing and mechanical solutions; Cash Acme® control valves; John Guest® fittings and fluid dispense products, Eastman™ appliance connectors, supply lines, stop valves and water heater accessories and EZ-Flo™ kitchen and bath accessories.

