RWE and Google sign power purchase agreement for Oklahoma solar project

Google to purchase total output from RWE's 155 MW Crooked Creek Solar project under a 15-year agreement

Project expected to create up to 250 jobs at peak construction and deliver long-term economic benefits to McCurtain County over its operating lifetime

Crooked Creek Solar will support Google's operations in SPP, while generating affordable locally sourced electricity for Oklahoma

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RWE and Google announced a new power supply contract for RWE's first solar project in Oklahoma. The two companies signed a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) for the total output from the 155-megawatt (MWac) Crooked Creek Solar project in McCurtain County.

RWE plans to begin onsite construction at Crooked Creek Solar later this year, and the project is expected to enter commercial operation in 2028. Once operational, Crooked Creek will deliver electricity to help power Google's operations in the Southwest Power Pool market (SPP), while providing long-term economic benefits to McCurtain County and surrounding communities.

Ingmar Ritzenhofen, Chief Commercial Officer, RWE Americas: "This agreement with Google marks an important milestone for RWE Americas and reflects the growing demand for affordable, reliable, domestically produced energy. Crooked Creek Solar demonstrates how strategic partnerships can accelerate new energy development while creating jobs, generating local tax revenue and strengthening communities. We're proud to work with Google to help power its operations, while supporting Oklahoma's continued economic growth with affordable, American-made energy."

Will Conkling, Director of Energy and Power, Google: "Supporting a strong, stable, affordable grid is a top priority as we expand our infrastructure. Our agreement with RWE adds critical new generation to the local system, boosting the amount of affordable and reliable power supply for Oklahoma and the region."

Crooked Creek Solar expands RWE's commitment to safely deliver reliable and affordable power and support the local communities where it builds and operates projects. During construction, Crooked Creek is expected to generate an estimated $24.3 million in local economic activity and another $1.4 million in state and local tax revenue for McCurtain County while employing up to 250 workers onsite at peak construction. Once operational, the project will continue to generate substantial revenue for McCurtain County, totaling an estimated $25 million for county programs, local emergency medical services, the Broken Bow School District and regional technology education centers.

RWE is deeply committed to Oklahoma communities and has provided more than $100,000 in donations, sponsorships and other community-driven partnerships to date. The company looks to further deepen its roots in the state through its support for local organizations in McCurtain County.

RWE is investing in powering Oklahoma's growing energy needs and expanding its presence in the Sooner State. In addition to the 155MW Crooked Creek Solar project under construction, RWE owns and operates the 148 MW Boiling Springs wind project in Woodward County and has another six power projects totaling 1.6 GW in development across the state.

For more information, visit americas.rwe.com.

For further inquiries:

Patricia Kakridas

Media & Public Relations

RWE Americas

M + 619-753-5206

E [email protected]

RWE Americas

RWE Americas, a subsidiary of RWE, is a US-based energy company that is helping to meet the growing demand for energy across the United States. Backed by RWE's 125-year global legacy of managing diverse power assets, RWE Americas operates approximately 13 GW of power projects across 27 states. With a talented workforce of 2,000 employees, RWE Americas develops, constructs and operates wind, solar and battery storage projects, along with natural gas-powered generation, that safely deliver affordable, reliable electricity to our customers. Committed to responsible development, RWE Americas invests in local and rural communities, creating jobs and partnering with stakeholders to support and strengthen the places where we live and work. Learn more about how RWE Americas is generating impact at americas.rwe.com.

SOURCE RWE