RWE celebrates 1 gigawatt of energy projects across Illinois with ribbon cutting for Emily Solar

RWE's growing energy portfolio in Illinois strengthens energy abundance and affordability while supporting U.S. jobs and economic growth across America's heartland





New 273.6 megawatt (MW) energy project in Clark and Cumberland counties powers homes and businesses while providing local economic benefits

CHICAGO, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RWE today announced that it has reached a milestone of 1 gigawatt (GW) of operating energy capacity in Illinois, highlighted by the ribbon cutting of its Emily Solar project in Clark and Cumberland Counties. The 273.6 megawatt (MW) Emily Solar project is supplying homegrown, affordable energy to Illinoisans.

Emily Solar adds to RWE's growing portfolio in Illinois, which now includes two solar projects and three wind projects. Together, these facilities provide enough abundant, reliable electricity to power hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses across the state while supporting local jobs and delivering millions in tax revenue.

Local officials, community leaders, landowners, RWE employees and representatives from Blattner joined together today at the Emily Solar site for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark both the commissioning of the project and RWE's 1 GW milestone in Illinois.

Hanson Wood, Chief Development Officer, RWE Americas: "As electricity demand continues to grow across Illinois, reaching 1 GW of operating capacity in this state is an important milestone for RWE and for the communities we serve. Emily Solar shows how energy projects can deliver safe abundant, reliable power while creating jobs and providing tangible local benefits for Clark and Cumberland Counties."

Developed and owned by RWE and constructed by Blattner, Emily Solar created approximately 400 jobs during peak construction, supporting American workers and local suppliers across the region.

Tony Burchill, Director, Construction – Solar at Blattner: "We're grateful to RWE for the trust and collaboration placed in us on this project. And we're proud of the way our project team delivered Emily Solar safely and effectively, worked with the local community throughout construction, supported local organizations and respected ongoing land use."

Joe Riley, President of LiUNA Local 159 and Downstate Illinois LECET Director: "The Emily Solar project is truly an amazing example of a Developer and Union Labor coming together and providing not only local people that were currently in the Union the opportunity to work on a great project, but also providing other people from the area a pathway to a Union trade, such as the Laborers, and the chance for a new career with Union wages and Union benefits. Laborers' Local 159 believes Emily Solar was a win for our entire community."

Over the lifetime of the project, Emily Solar is expected to generate approximately $30 million in property tax revenues for Clark and Cumberland Counties. These funds will help support schools, roads, emergency services and other essential public services that families rely on every day.

As part of its ongoing commitment to being a long-term community partner in Illinois, RWE will also donate $15,000 to Casey Youth Soccer to support a program that provides a safe, fun, and supportive environment where youth can build confidence and develop a lifelong love of the game of soccer.

RWE has been operating in Illinois for 15 years, steadily expanding its footprint to help meet the state's growing energy needs while providing abundant, affordable energy and strengthening reliability.

For more information, visit americas.rwe.com.

For further inquiries:

Ryan Ferguson

Director, External Communications

Corporate Communications

RWE Americas

M + 978-886-8140

E [email protected]

RWE Americas

RWE Americas, a subsidiary of RWE, is a US-based energy company that is helping to meet the growing demand for energy across the United States. Backed by RWE's 125-year global legacy of managing diverse power assets, RWE Americas operates approximately 13 GW of power projects across 27 states. With a talented workforce of 2,000 employees, RWE Americas develops, constructs and operates wind, solar and battery storage projects, along with natural gas-powered generation, that safely deliver affordable, reliable electricity to our customers. Committed to responsible development, RWE Americas invests in local and rural communities, creating jobs and partnering with stakeholders to support and strengthen the places where we live and work. Learn more about how RWE Americas is generating impact at americas.rwe.com.

SOURCE RWE