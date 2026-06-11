Meta expands partnership with RWE through a long-term corporate PPA for Rabbit's Foot Solar in North Texas

RWE's Rabbit's Foot Solar project to create nearly 200 construction jobs, generate $50 million in tax revenues over 40 years

It is the fourth power purchase agreement signed between RWE and Meta since 2024

AUSTIN, Texas, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RWE and Meta today announced a new long-term corporate power purchase agreement (PPA) for the electricity generated by the 298-megawatt (MWac) Rabbit's Foot Solar project in northeast Texas.

The Rabbit's Foot project in Bowie County, Texas, began onsite construction earlier this year. Once operational, the energy generated at Rabbit's Foot will support Meta's goal of matching its operations with 100 percent clean energy. The Rabbit's Foot Solar project is expected to begin commercial operation by the end of 2027.

RWE and Meta partner on a solar power PPA.

This new corporate PPA with Meta further strengthens the growing partnership between the two companies. RWE and Meta have previously signed PPAs for projects totaling 574 megawatts (MW), including the 274 MW Emily Solar project (formerly County Run Solar) in Illinois, the 100 MW Lafitte Solar project in Louisiana, and the 200 MW Waterloo Solar facility in Texas. With Rabbit's Foot Solar, the two companies now have signed agreements totaling 872 MW over the last two years.

Ingmar Ritzenhofen, Chief Commercial Officer, RWE Americas: "Our partnership with Meta continues to grow as we work together to deliver reliable power that supports their energy commitments. This agreement for the Rabbit's Foot Solar project demonstrates how collaboration can drive meaningful economic growth and community benefits. By investing in Bowie County, we're not only creating approximately 200 local construction jobs, but also generating substantial long-term tax revenue that will help support schools, technical education programs, emergency services, and critical road maintenance and infrastructure improvements across the community."

Amanda Yang, Head of Clean and Renewable Energy, Meta: "Through our continued partnership with RWE, the Rabbit's Foot Solar project will bring new generation to the Texas grid while creating local jobs and delivering lasting economic benefits to Bowie County. We're proud to deepen our collaboration with RWE with our expanded portfolio."

Economic and Community Benefits of Rabbit's Foot Solar Project

The Rabbit's Foot project is expected to create nearly 200 local construction jobs and generate more than $50 million in long-term tax revenues over 40 years for Bowie County, the DeKalb Independent School District, Texarkana College and Emergency District #6.

RWE is a leading power company in the U.S. with 13 GW in operation across 27 states, with plans to add 9 GW of net new capacity by 2031. RWE's projects deliver reliable American energy that supports the growth of manufacturing, the buildout of emerging technologies and economic development across the country. For more information, visit americas.rwe.com.

For further inquiries:

John Lamontagne

External Communications

RWE Americas

M + 857-210-2013

E [email protected]

RWE in the US

RWE Americas, a subsidiary of RWE, is a US-based energy company that is helping to meet the growing demand for energy across the United States. Backed by RWE's 125-year global legacy of managing diverse power assets, RWE Americas operates approximately 13 GW of power projects across 27 states. With a talented workforce of 2,000 employees, RWE Americas develops, constructs and operates wind, solar and battery storage projects, along with natural gas-powered generation, that safely deliver affordable, reliable electricity to our customers. Committed to responsible development, RWE Americas invests in local and rural communities, creating jobs and partnering with stakeholders to support and strengthen the places where we live and work. Learn more about how RWE Americas is generating impact at americas.rwe.com.

SOURCE RWE