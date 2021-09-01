RWE inks deal to procure integrated battery energy storage systems from LG Energy Solution for projects co-located with U.S. solar facilities

"We're delighted to join forces with LG Energy Solution to secure equipment helping us realize two important solar plus storage projects as we continue to expand our renewable portfolio, driving down costs and making clean energy more affordable here in the U.S.," said Silvia Ortín, CEO Wind Onshore and PV, RWE Renewables. "LG Energy Solution is an experienced partner focused on ensuring reliability, helping us keep pace in this state-of-the-art technology and allowing us to provide tailor-made solutions to our customers."

The supply contract secures more than 800 megawatt hours of battery storage capacity (deployed on over 200 megawatts of storage systems) to be installed at two of RWE's solar projects in the U.S.

"We are extremely pleased to form the partnership with the RWE team to supply batteries for their two flagship projects in the world's fastest growing energy storage market," said Youngjoon Shin, SVP of ESS Business, LG Energy Solution. "These projects build on the partnership between our companies that was established in 2017 with the installation of our batteries at two small projects in Texas. The LG team looks forward to a long-term collaboration with RWE in the U.S. and beyond to deliver sustainable energy solutions that meet the demands of power companies and consumers for reliable, clean and affordable energy."

LG Energy Solution New Grid-scale Energy Storage System (Modular type-2.8 MWh/unit) is an integrated BESS comprised of pre-assembled transportable battery enclosures. Delivery of the systems is scheduled for the second half of 2022.

RWE will leverage its energy storage technical capabilities to enhance LG Energy Solution's offering by providing detailed project design, modeling, system integration and the Energy Management System software platform to ensure a safe and reliable operation of the assets.

The U.S. accounts for more than one third of the RWE Group's renewables capacity playing a key role in RWE's strategy to grow its renewables business and get to net zero by 2040. RWE constructs, owns and operates some of the highest performing solar, energy storage and wind projects in the U.S. The RWE group is currently executing more than 1 GWh of energy storage projects globally.

As an established leader in renewables, RWE has entered into a joint venture, New England Aqua Ventus, focused on floating offshore wind in the state of Maine. Additionally, RWE recently joined in a partnership with National Grid Ventures to explore opportunities in the U.S. offshore wind market. This includes an intention to jointly bid in the upcoming New York Bight seabed lease auction.

RWE Renewables

RWE Renewables is one of the world's leading renewable energy companies. With around 3,500 employees, the company has onshore and offshore wind farms, photovoltaic plants and battery storage facilities with a combined capacity of approximately 9 gigawatts. RWE Renewables is driving the expansion of renewable energy in more than 20 countries on five continents. From 2020 to 2022, RWE Renewables targets to invest €5 billion net in renewable energy and to grow its renewables portfolio to 13 gigawatts of net capacity. Beyond this, the company plans to further grow in wind and solar power. The focus is on the Americas, the core markets in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

About LG Energy Solution

LG Energy Solution is a global leader delivering advanced lithium-ion batteries for Electric Vehicles (EV), Mobility & IT applications, and Energy Storage Systems (ESS). With 30 years of experience in advanced battery technology, it continues to grow rapidly towards the realization of sustainable life. With over 24,000 employees working within its robust global network that spans the US, Europe, Asia, and Australia, LG Energy Solution is more committed than ever to developing innovative technologies that will bring the future energy a step closer. For more information, please visit https://www.lgensol.com.

