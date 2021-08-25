RWE teams up with Constellation to supply major commercial customers with solar energy from Big Star facility

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Silvia Ortín, CEO Wind Onshore and PV, RWE Renewables: "As one of the world's leading renewable energy companies, we are committed to contributing to the energy transition and helping power the U.S. economy. Our Big Star solar facility is well-placed to provide Constellation and its major corporation partners with a supply of green energy for their operations."

RWE Renewables has partnered with Constellation to realize a 200-megawatt (MW) solar facility coupled with a 80MW/120 MWh battery storage system in Bastrop County, Texas. Constellation, a leading competitive energy and energy solutions provider, will purchase power and project-specific renewable energy certificates (RECs) equal to a 140 MW section of the total 200 MW capacity of RWE's Big Star solar project.

Separately, Constellation has equivalent long-term agreements in place to help power the Texas operations of PepsiCo, McCormick & Company, Best Buy and ViacomCBS' KTVT and KTXA TV stations with clean, renewable energy from the project. These major commercial customers will receive energy and RECs from the Big Star project as part of their retail electric supply contract with Constellation.

The facility is currently under development and expected to reach commercial operation in the second quarter of 2022.

"This deal demonstrates the collective positive impact made possible by customers who share an authentic commitment to addressing climate change and reducing their respective carbon footprints," said Jim McHugh, CEO, Constellation. "We take pride in providing a clean energy solution that helps leading companies such as these take proactive steps to meeting their environmental goals through renewable supply."

PepsiCo is one of the world's leading food and beverage companies serving more than 200 countries and territories around the world.

McCormick & Company, Inc. is a multinational food company that manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavoring products.

Best Buy Co., Inc. is a multinational consumer electronics retailer.

ViacomCBS is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide.

The U.S. accounts for more than one third of the RWE Group's renewables capacity playing a key role in RWE's strategy to grow its renewables business. RWE constructs, owns and operates some of the highest performing wind, solar and energy storage projects in the U.S.

RWE has significant experience in the U.S. onshore market with 29 projects in operation and several under construction including the Hickory Park solar project with co-located storage, Blackjack Creek onshore wind farm in South Texas and more to come.

In addition RWE has entered into a joint venture, New England Aqua Ventus, focused on floating offshore wind in the state of Maine.

