RWI Logistics Announces Strategic Engagement with Metafora to Enhance Capacity Capabilities and Drive Industry Leadership

PHOENIX, Ariz., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RWI Logistics, a leading cold chain-oriented logistics solutions provider, today announced a strategic engagement with Metafora, a renowned technology and business consulting firm focused exclusively on the transportation and logistics industry. This collaboration aims to assess RWI's capacity strategy through innovative process improvements and alignment with leading industry practices.

As part of the engagement, Metafora will deploy its expertise in technology, capacity operations and logistics to conduct a comprehensive diagnostic assessment of RWI Logistics' current operations. This assessment will include interviews with key stakeholders, an analysis of existing processes, and a capability maturity evaluation to identify critical areas to drive additional revenue and control costs.

"Metafora is an excellent partner of choice for us," said Megan Fortenberry, Chief Operating Officer at RWI Logistics. "Their deep understanding of both technology and operational process, paired with their focused approach, makes them the perfect fit to help us refine our strategies and operational frameworks."

The partnership will focus on three key deliverables:

Diagnostic Assessment: A detailed report identifying current challenges in processes, technology adoption, operations, and carrier strategies, ensuring alignment with organizational goals before progressing to recommendation stages. Capability Maturity Evaluation: A gap analysis comparing RWI's current practices against industry best practices, aimed at identifying effective strategies for enhanced operational efficiency. Strategic Recommendations: Tailored recommendations to elevate RWI's capacity capabilities, focusing on aligning with industry best practices and enhancing profitability.

Ryan Schreiber, Chief Growth Officer at Metafora, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to work with RWI Logistics. Their leadership team's commitment to strategic decision-making and openness to innovation makes them an ideal partner for this transformative journey."

This strategic engagement is expected to yield significant outcomes, including the identification of growth opportunities, insights on leveraging capacity data to enhance pricing strategies, and a clearly defined capacity strategy that is aligned with industry best practices.

About RWI Logistics

Based in the Greater Cincinnati area, RWI Logistics specializes in refrigerated freight, offering a solutions-oriented approach to customized transportation management services . RWI Logistics' offerings include freight brokerage, freight management, business intelligence, and consolidation services. https://www.rwilogistics.com/

About Metafora

Metafora is a technology and business consulting firm focused on supply chain, transportation, and logistics. We help 3PLs, intermediaries, carriers, shippers, and freight tech vendors streamline operations and develop software to fuel growth. https://metafora.net

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to expected future events and financial and operating results of RWI Logistics that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information is based on various factors and was derived using numerous assumptions.**

