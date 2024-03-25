RWJBarnabas Health and Rutgers Health to Showcase Breakthrough Cardiology Data at the American College of Cardiology Scientific Session & Expo

59 abstract presentations will analyze treatments and programs revolutionizing cardiovascular care

WEST ORANGE, N.J., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Physician-scientists from RWJBarnabas Health and Rutgers Health will present an extensive portfolio of innovative cardiovascular data from their clinical research program at the American College of Cardiology's (ACC) Annual Scientific Session & Expo in Atlanta, Georgia on April 6 to 8, 2024. A total of 59 abstracts have been accepted, composed of data evaluating and educating on risk factors, treatment options and ongoing research advances to improve cardiovascular care and outcomes for patients.

Research presented at the conference was conducted by residents and faculty in the cardiovascular service at Community Medical Center, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Jersey City Medical Center, Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital. RWJBarnabas Health cardiac centers of excellence are nationally recognized for patient care and superior outcomes, including being named as one of Becker's top 100 Great Heart Programs in the country and recognized by American College of Cardiology as a Proven Quality Program. Rutgers Health faculty presenting at the conference represent the Division of Cardiology and the Division of Cardiothoracic Surgery at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, and the Division of Cardiovascular Diseases and Hypertension and the Division of Cardiothoracic Surgery at Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.

"Our internationally recognized team is composed of the tri-state area's most distinguished and highly regarded cardiologists that work every day to provide comprehensive treatment and programs to adults and children who suffer with heart disease, or other cardiac conditions," said Partho Sengupta, MD, DM, FACC, FASE, Henry Rutgers Professor of Cardiology and Chief of the Division of Cardiology at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, an RWJBarnabas Health facility. "Being recognized as a leading academic institution having the most expansive collection of abstracts from New Jersey accepted at this year's American College of Cardiology conference not only reflects the quality of research at RWJBarnabas Health, but also the passion and determination of our clinicians, researchers, and support staff. We are incredibly proud of this accomplishment and are committed to delivering the highest standard of care as we continue to strive to improve outcomes for our patients."

Highlights of the accepted abstracts include the following presentations:

Findings from an analysis of telemedicine evaluations (TME) regarding whether they provide comparable outcomes to in-person evaluations for TAVR preoperative assessments, and TME's impact on TAVR Tier 1 outcomes. The primary outcome investigated in the study was composed of Tier 1 outcomes, including 30-day mortality, 1-year mortality, stroke, vascular complications, 30-day readmission, and on-table death.

The potential implications of cardiovascular risk factors burden on trends over time in years of potential life lost among different age groups is unclear. This study evaluates cardiovascular risk factors (CVRF), including obesity, diabetes, hypertension and smoking and burden on trends over time in Years of Potential Life Lost (YPLL) among different age groups. Researchers utilized National Health Interview Survey (NHIS) data from 1999-2018 to estimate the proportion of adults with CVRF and used the Jonckheere–Terpstra test to investigate trends over time within age groups.

Results of an evaluation of the relationship between left ventricular diastolic dysfunction (LVDD) and left ventricular (LV) fibrosis, as assessed by cardiac magnetic resonance (CMR), in patients with mild-to-moderate aortic stenosis (AS). Prior studies suggest that distinct patient subgroups with aortic stenosis may experience left ventricular systolic and diastolic dysfunction before the development of severe AS. The goal of the study is stratifying patients' risk of disease progression.

A systemic review and meta-analysis of 1.8 million patients was conducted to assess the clinical characteristics, management strategies, and outcomes following acute coronary syndrome between people living with HIV and HIV-negative controls. A comprehensive search was done to identify 22 relevant studies across various electronic databases and the outcomes were pooled using the DerSimonian-and-Laird random-effects model.

A retrospective cohort study evaluating cardiac magnetic resonance (CMR) imaging in the assessment of cardiac viability in patients with ischemic left ventricular systolic dysfunction undergoing evaluation for coronary revascularization and the correlation of grade collaterals on angiogram with viability on MRI. Prior study results led to the hypothesis that robust collaterals viewed on coronary angiogram should translate into a significant amount of viable myocardium subtended by the culprit vessel receiving the collateral flow. The study included patients who had received an angiogram done within 14 days of the CMR.

The full list of presentations at this year's American College of Cardiology Annual Scientific Session & Expo can be found here.

About RWJBarnabas Health

RWJBarnabas Health is the largest, most comprehensive academic health care system in New Jersey, with a service area covering eight counties with five million people. The system includes twelve acute care hospitals – Clara Maass Medical Center in Belleville, Community Medical Center in Toms River, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, Jersey City Medical Center in Jersey City, Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch, Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus in Lakewood, Newark Beth Israel Medical Center in Newark, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset in Somerville, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton in Hamilton, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Rahway in Rahway and Trinitas Regional Medical Center in Elizabeth, three acute care children's hospitals, Children's Specialized Hospital with a network of outpatient pediatric rehabilitation centers, a freestanding 100-bed behavioral health center, two trauma centers, a satellite emergency department, ambulatory care centers, geriatric centers, the state's largest behavioral health network, comprehensive home care and hospice programs, fitness and wellness centers, retail pharmacy services, affiliated medical groups, multi-site imaging centers and two accountable care organizations.

RWJBarnabas Health is among New Jersey's largest private employers – with more than 41,000 employees and 9,000 physicians– and routinely captures national awards for outstanding quality and safety. RWJBarnabas Health launched an affiliation with Rutgers University to create New Jersey's largest academic health care system. The collaboration aligns RWJBarnabas Health with Rutgers' education, research and clinical activities, including those at the Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey - the state's only NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center - and Rutgers University Behavioral Health Care.

