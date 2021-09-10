RWS Financial Group Announces Partnership With the Association of Financial Educators to Offer Companies Free Fiscal Wellness Workshops

DETROIT, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether working from home or in an office, one factor remains universal in today's economy: financial stress. National statistics show that over half of all employees are stressed by their finances, translating into a loss of productivity and turnover within the workplace. Recognizing this, nationally trusted retirement and wealth strategies firm, RWS Financial Group , is partnering with the Association of Financial Educators (AFE) to offer free workshops throughout the state of Michigan and northwest Ohio to help employees get back on their best financial footing.

As the largest financial educator in the region with 13 locations including virtual, RWS Financial Group is hosting the classes in conjunction with AFE, a nonprofit organization that is focused on giving back to the community. AFE is also the top leader in providing free educational workshops to companies of all sizes throughout North America. Locally, the partnership provides attendees with the same trusted knowledge and tools that RWS has implemented in its over three decades in business. More than 150 different classes are offered that are designed to empower people to better manage their assets. Topics range from basic fundamentals like budgeting to more advanced including estate and wealth management.

"Our goal is to teach over 10,000 employees within the next year on how to really reap the benefits of their hard work and create a solid plan for themselves," said Nicholas U. Scarsella, V.P. & Director of Business Development at RWS. "We seek like-minded businesses that share these values as we grow and expand within the community to bring financial security through literacy."

The no-cost workshops are designed for all individuals including those living paycheck to paycheck to others looking to learn about market trends. Each course runs up to 45 minutes in length and can be conducted either on-site or virtually, at no cost to the company. For more information, visit www.rwsgroup.org/afe .

About RWS Financial Group

RWS Financial Group has been helping clients across the nation with their investment objectives, planning needs, and portfolio design since 1985. RWS Financial Group specializes in creating retirement and wealth strategies, providing objective advice, and delivering highly personalized quality service. Securities offered through Registered Representatives of Cambridge Investment Research, Inc., a broker-dealer, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Cambridge Investment Research Advisors, Inc., a Registered Investment Advisor. Association of Financial Educators, RWS Financial Group, LLC and Cambridge are not affiliated. For more information on RWS Financial Group, call 833-RWS-INFO or visit www.rwsgroup.org .

Media Contact:

Nicholas U. Scarsella

(833) RWS-INFO

[email protected]

SOURCE RWS Financial Group

Related Links

http://www.rwsgroup.org

