RWS Global Finalizes Board of Directors and Bolsters Advisory Board with New Appointments to Fuel Next Phase of Growth

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RWS Global , the world's leader in live moments across entertainment and sports, today announced it has bolstered its Board of Directors and Advisory Board with a series of transformative new appointments. Joining as Directors are Ariel Granoff and Janshaaz Khan; Jack Ross was appointed to the Advisory Board and Rema Awad joins as Legal Advisor to the Board. These strategic additions will support an exciting next chapter of growth and innovation at the company.

Janshaaz Khan is a Vice President at Bluestone Equity Partners focused on the sports, media and entertainment industries. Prior to Bluestone, he spent the better part of a decade at Wellspring Capital Management where he wholly managed all aspects of the M&A process. Khan also worked at RBC Capital Market in acquisition financings and refinancings for sponsor and corporate clients. He brings a strong analytical and operational perspective to the RWS Global Board.

Ariel Granoff brings a background in investment banking and strategic advisory across technology, media, entertainment and consumer sectors. Since joining LionTree in 2023 as a Managing Director, she has focused on out-of-home entertainment and consumer services. She also previously served as Managing Director in J.P. Morgan's Investment Banking division, as well as a founding team member and Director at Atairos, an investment firm backed by Comcast, and a Board Member at Lucky Strike Entertainment.

Khan and Granoff join Ryan Stana, Chairman & CEO of RWS Global, and Walker Brumskine, Partner at Bluestone Equity Partners and a former executive at Apollo, Helios, and McKinsey & Company as fellow Board Directors.

Rema Awad is a Partner at the law firm K&L Gates, and offers deep experience in mergers and acquisitions, private equity and corporate governance as a member of the RWS Global Advisory Board. Throughout her career, Awad has advised a diverse range of clients — from Fortune 500 companies and private equity investors to emerging businesses across industries including hospitality and leisure, technology and life sciences. She also served in-house at The Walt Disney Company as corporate and transactional attorney.

Jack Ross, a sports, media and entertainment investor, transitions from his role on the RWS Global Board of Directors to join the company's Advisory Board, bringing a dynamic background that bridges private equity, entrepreneurship and strategic growth to the role.

Awad and Ross will serve as advisors alongside Greg Bowman, Founder and former Managing and Creative Director of Great Big Events, acquired by RWS Global in 2024.

"We are thrilled to welcome this accomplished group of thought leaders and industry titans to join our Board of Directors and serve as advisors," said Ryan Stana, Chairman & CEO of RWS Global. "Together, this group brings deep experience spanning the worlds of sports, entertainment and innovation. Their knowledge and guidance will be incredible assets to further strengthen RWS Global's position at the forefront of creating unforgettable live experiences that inspire and engage audiences around the world."

The addition of these accomplished leaders reinforces RWS Global's commitment to innovation, creative excellence and strategic growth. Bringing together expertise across investment, law, entertainment and live experiences, the expanded Board and Advisory Board will help guide the company's next chapter of global expansion and transformation. With their collective insight and forward-thinking leadership, RWS Global is poised to continue redefining the world of live entertainment—delivering unforgettable experiences that inspire, engage and connect audiences across the globe.

About RWS Global

RWS Global is the world leader in groundbreaking live moments across entertainment and sports, creating customized guest experiences spanning theatrical productions, live events, immersive destinations, multimedia, consumer products and more.

RWS Global is headquartered in New York, London, Cincinnati, Shanghai, Riyadh, Orlando and Sydney with dedicated RWS Studios in NYC and the UK to serve its vast talent pipeline and client base. With a focus on entertainment and sports experiences, RWS Global serves major brands and corporations, theaters, cruise lines, sports properties, live venues, parks, resorts and more. Offering end-to-end services from ideation to operations, RWS Global's team of world-class designers, creators, producers and visionary talent provide unrivaled scale, producing over one million live moments every day and employing over 8,000 individuals and performers worldwide.

The RWS Global roster of clients includes Apple, Azamara, The Coca-Cola Company, Commonwealth Games, Crayola, Europa-Park Resort, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, The FRIENDS™ Experience by Original X Productions, Hard Rock Resorts, Hershey Entertainment & Resorts, Holland America Line, Iberostar Hotels & Resorts, International Cricket Council, Invictus Games, Lionsgate, MSC Cruises, Roompot, Rugby World Cup, Six Flags, Space Center Houston, TUI Group, Vera Wang, Warner Bros., Disney's The Lion King on Broadway, Chicago the Musical, Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes and more. For more information, visit rwsglobal.com .

SOURCE RWS Global