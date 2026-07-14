RWS launches new linguistic validation service to significantly reduce clinical trial timelines

New service brings critical eCOA trial services together under one program team to speed global studies

MAIDENHEAD, England, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RWS (AIM: RWS.L), a global AI solutions company, today launched a new tech-enabled eCOA translation and linguistic validation service designed to help pharmaceutical companies, clinical research organizations (CROs) and eCOA providers reduce delays in global clinical trials.

The service brings together COA licensing, source validation, multilingual translation, Trados-enabled eCOA migration, intelligent workflows, rater training and dedicated program management under a single, integrated operating model – delivered by one program team with end-to-end governance and a single point of accountability across the entire COA lifecycle.

Global clinical trials depend on precise timing, and language is often one of the greatest pressure points. In a global study, every week counts: sponsors need to move from instrument access to eCOA go-live without putting study start-up, site activation or regulatory submissions at risk. Yet many organizations still manage licensing, translation, eCOA migration and rater training across multiple vendors, systems and disconnected workstreams. The result is familiar – handoffs multiply, accountability blurs, visibility narrows, and small delays compound into significant operational and regulatory risk.

RWS's service addresses this by redesigning the delivery model around dedicated program management and intelligent workflows. A single leadership team owns planning, execution, communication, risk management and delivery at every stage, from licensing through to global deployment.

"Bringing eCOA translation, linguistic validation and rater training together under one program team is exactly the kind of service model global clinical trials need," said Martial Marcotti, EVP & Chief Product Officer at Kayentis, a leading eCOA vendor. "Across many studies and therapeutic areas, we've come to rely on RWS as a trusted partner because they understand both the operational pressure sponsors face and the quality standards regulated research demands. An integrated approach like this can simplify global study execution, reduce handoffs and help sponsors move faster without compromising endpoint quality, compliance or the patient experience."

As part of this transformation, RWS has expanded its digital health portfolio to include rater training, bringing together COA licensing, source validation, linguistic validation, eCOA migration, and rater training into one integrated delivery program. By removing traditional service silos, sponsors benefit from streamlined communication, consistent governance, simplified vendor management, and improved coordination from instrument acquisition through study execution.

"Clinical teams shouldn't have to choose between speed and scientific standards," said Dan Herron, Global Vice President, Digital Health at RWS. "For more than a decade, the industry has relied on fragmented delivery models for licensing, source validation, linguistic validation, eCOA migration and rater training. We've reimagined that approach by bringing every service together under a single program – creating a faster, more connected and more scalable model that helps sponsors reduce complexity, protect endpoint quality and accelerate global study execution."

RWS is also investing in AI-powered tools and smart automation to augment subject matter experts – automating repetitive tasks, strengthening quality oversight and accelerating delivery while preserving the scientific rigor and regulatory compliance global research demands.

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About us

RWS is a global AI solutions company empowering the world's most trusted enterprise AI.

Our proprietary Cultural Intelligence Layer, powered by 250,000 data specialists, cultural and language experts and deep domain professionals, backed by 45+ patents, makes enterprise AI culturally fluent, contextually accurate and secure, ensuring every interaction reflects a brand's tone, context and customer values.

Through our Generate, Transform and Protect segments, we deliver intelligent content, enterprise knowledge, large-scale localization and IP protection for global growth. Trusted by 80+ of the world's top 100 brands, RWS provides the confidence, governance and expertise organizations need to deploy AI safely, responsibly and at scale.

Headquartered in the UK, RWS is listed on AIM.

More information: rws.com.

SOURCE RWS