Rx-360 and Michigan State Collaborate on Supply Chain Integrity Educational Program

PHILADELPHIA, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rx-360 Collaborates with Michigan State University to Offer Course on Pharmaceutical Brand Protection and Supply Chain Integrity

Rx-360 is pleased to announce that the consortium is collaborating with Michigan State University's Eli Broad College of Business to develop and offer a new educational course on pharmaceutical brand protection and supply chain integrity. This course will be beneficial to anyone working within the pharmaceutical industry. 

The course will be led by Jeremy Wilson, professor in MSU's School of Criminal Justice, where he founded and directed the Center for Anti-Counterfeiting and Product Protection and the Program on Police Consolidation and Shared Services.

Dr. Wilson commented, "Falsified medical products present a significant threat to global public health. Participants in this course will learn how a total business solution approach can help to mitigate risk and optimize resources by developing holistic, proactive programs that are strategic and evidence based."

Jim Fries, CEO of Rx-360 added, "This collaboration is the result of the dedication of the Rx-360 membership, specifically those involved with the Supply Chain Security Steering Committee. I am grateful for the willingness of Dr. Wilson and Michigan State to be partners and helping drive the Rx-360 non-profit mission."

Information on how to register for this virtual course can be found at: https://rx-360.org/brand-protection-education/.

About Rx-360:

Rx-360, an international nonprofit pharmaceutical supply chain consortium, was formed in 2009 to support an industry-wide commitment to ensuring patient safety by enhancing quality and authenticity throughout the supply chain. The organization's mission is to protect patient safety by sharing information and developing processes related to the integrity of the healthcare supply chain and the quality of materials within the supply chain. To learn more about Rx-360, please visit http://www.Rx-360.org or email [email protected].

