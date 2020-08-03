Rx-360 Announces Expansion of its Pharmaceutical-based Audit Program

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rx-360, an international pharmaceutical consortium dedicated to supply chain integrity and patient safety is very excited to announce the expansion of its Audit Program. The primary components of this expansion include adding new audit partners, an expanded audit checklist menu, and the integration of remote auditing into the program:

Rx-360 is very honored to partner with ASC Associates Ltd, blue inspection body GmbH, BSI, and SQA Services, to help support the Rx-360 Audit Program. These collaborations bring value and choice to our Members, as well increased expertise in all areas of pharmaceutical auditing.

Jim Fries, CEO of Rx-360 commented, "Being able to bring choice to our membership when it comes to auditing, is a valuable tool that will continue to drive our goal of reducing industry audit burden. This expansion will bring added focus to our mission around patient safety."

Rx-360 has also expanded its services to now include remote auditing. COVID-19 has changed the global environment, with that, audit needs have evolved and Rx-360 is now offering remote audits to assist the pharmaceutical industry in meeting its quality standard. As a member driven consortium Rx-360 has always worked hard to bring best practices and collaborative ideas to their audit program. Through this shared idea framework, Rx-360 members, over the years, have developed a robust menu of checklists that the program utilizes. In 2020 Rx-360 has added audit checklists for supply chain security and single use systems. Rx-360 for the last 7 years has focused their efforts on the Joint Audit Model. This program allows for industry manufacturers to confidentially join and sponsor an audit. In return they minimize their audit costs through co-sponsorships as well as participating in the member only credit program. In 2020 Rx-360 has expanded to not only allow pharmaceutical suppliers to sponsor audits, but also promote sole sponsorships.

Tim Valko, Rx-360 Board Chairman, expressed, "The evolution and enhancement of the Rx-360 Audit Program increases the already tremendous value of our Membership. We look forward to continued growth now and in the future."

Rx-360 will continue to evolve and expand their Audit Program to meet the needs of the industry and most importantly their members. For specific information on Rx-360 Membership or the Audit Program, please reach out to Rx-360 at [email protected].

About Rx-360:

Rx-360, an international pharmaceutical supply chain consortium, was formed in 2009 to support an industry-wide commitment to ensuring patient safety by enhancing quality and authenticity throughout the supply chain. The organization's mission is to protect patient safety by sharing information and developing processes related to the integrity of the healthcare supply chain and the quality of materials within the supply chain. To fulfill this mission, Rx-360 has work streams related to conduction and sharing of audits, supply chain security, monitoring and reporting, Asia-focused efforts, supplier-focused efforts, and external relations, communications, and membership. To learn more about Rx-360, please visit http://www.Rx-360.org or email [email protected]

SOURCE Rx-360

Related Links

http://www.rx-360.org

