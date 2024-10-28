Rx-360 Announces Latest Publication: Cargo Security Risk Assessment and Planning for Global Operations

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rx-360® is pleased to announce the release of a new publication as a resource to the pharmaceutical community, Cargo Security Risk Assessment and Planning for Global Operations. As an international non-profit, with a mission based on pharmaceutical supply chain integrity, material quality, and patient safety, the Rx-360® member driven Supplier Quality Working Group is honored to bring this resource to the industry which focuses on the growing issue of cargo theft and its impact.

Jim Fries, CEO of Rx-360 commented, "It's humbling and exciting to see our members work together to drive the Rx-360 mission and bring resources to the pharma industry that can be used to help ensure patient safety."

The publication brings focus to best practices for mitigating cargo theft in the pharmaceutical supply chain. Those practices highlighted include risk identification and assessment, carrier vetting and security audits, conveyance security measures, and the use of electronic security.

Ryan Kelly, Sr. Director of Supply Chain Security and Brand Protection at Rx-360 added, "This publication explores the unique security challenges faced in different regions like North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific region. With cargo theft on the rise, this is a great way to learn how to implement risk-based strategies tailored to your operations."

To download your copy of the paper please visit https://rx-360.org/cargo-security-risk-assessment/ or email Rx-360 at [email protected].

