Rx-360 Releases Supplier Assessment Questionnaire Version 3.0 as a Resource to the Pharmaceutical Industry

News provided by

Rx-360

21 Aug, 2023, 10:01 ET

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rx-360 is pleased to announce that the consortium membership led by key members of the Supplier Quality Working Group has released Version 3.0 of the Supplier Assessment Questionnaire. This resource tool over the last few years has provided the pharmaceutical industry with a streamlined approach to work together as manufacturers and suppliers to ensure patient safety and pharmaceutical material quality.

The Rx-360 Supplier Assessment Questionnaire (SAQ) contains six modules that cover areas such as company and site background, product information, service suppliers, pre-audit assessments, and single use systems.

Dr. Christoph Hartmann, SAQ Committee Chair, expressed, "The SAQ is very excited to publish Version 3.0. We believe that these updates will be beneficial and serve the pharmaceutical community. Jim Fries, CEO of Rx-360 added, "Being able to witness the Rx-360 membership work together to develop tools such as this, shows the dedication we as a nonprofit consortium has for patient safety. 

This assessment questionnaire is available to anyone in the pharmaceutical industry via download from the Rx-360 website (www.rx-360.org) or by contacting the consortium at [email protected].

This questionnaire will be highlighted at the upcoming Rx-360 Patient Safety Conference in Washington DC, September 21st and 22nd. For more information and to register please go to www.rx-360.org/conference-2023/.

About Rx-360:

Rx-360, an international nonprofit pharmaceutical supply chain consortium, was formed in 2009 to support an industry-wide commitment to ensuring patient safety by enhancing quality and authenticity throughout the supply chain. The organization's mission is to protect patient safety by sharing information and developing processes related to the integrity of the healthcare supply chain and the quality of materials within the supply chain. To learn more about Rx-360, please visit http://www.Rx-360.org or email [email protected].

SOURCE Rx-360

Also from this source

Rx-360 and Michigan State Collaborate on Supply Chain Integrity Educational Program

Rx-360 Expands Trademark Portfolio to Japan

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.