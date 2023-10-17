RX Green Technologies Announces Appointment of Gary Santo as CEO

Cannabis Industry Veteran Brings Over 25 Years of Financial, Capital Markets and Executive Experience to RX Green Corner Office

DENVER, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RX Green Technologies ("RX Green"), a leading developer and manufacturer of cannabis cultivation inputs and services, today announced that it has appointed cannabis veteran executive, Gary Santo, as its new chief executive officer, replacing Wes Matelich, who will remain on the board as an advisor.

"Over the past seven years, we have grown RX Green's position in the marketplace as a leading provider of cannabis nutrients and substrates by focusing on formulations designed and tested specifically for the cannabis industry," said outgoing CEO Matelich. "Along the way, we have built an exceptional team together with a sophisticated product development infrastructure that includes one of the industry's only dedicated research and development labs."

"With such a strong foundation in place, RX Green Technologies is ready to scale," continued Mr. Matelich. "Following an extensive search led by myself and the board, we are excited to add a leader with Gary's depth of experience in the cannabis industry and strong history of transformational leadership. Together with his passion for serving customers and brand partners and proven track record of developing and inspiring lean, high-performance teams, we believe Gary is the right person to take RX Green to the next level and accelerate the Company's growth opportunities."

Mr. Santo brings nearly three decades of experience leading lean, high-performing teams in Consumer Credit, Financial Services, Gaming and Technology, Higher Education, Specialty-Pharma and Regulated Cannabis sectors across North America. He has held a variety of senior-level positions including roles at The Cannabist Company, and most recently held the role of CEO at TILT Holdings Inc., a leading multi-state operator (MSO) and global inhalation business in the licensed cannabis industry. During his tenure at TILT, Mr. Santo expanded TILT's operational capacity and led its strategic pivot towards a brand partner focused, B2B, consumer packaged goods model designed to leverage the strengths of the company's plant touching and non-plant touching businesses.

"I'm excited to join a company with RX Green's strong operational foundation and great reputation," said Mr. Santo. "As a former operator in the cannabis industry, I understand first-hand the need for efficient, predictable results from the cultivation process. Cultivators need a dependable partner capable of understanding their specific growing environment and collaborating with them to develop formulations that consistently outperform the competition where it matters most – in the garden."

"I also understand the need for a dependable supplier able to deliver products on time, as ordered," continued Mr. Santo. "With manufacturing operations in Colorado and New Hampshire, a direct-to-cultivator sales model and a relentless approach to quality control, RX Green offers the kind of superior supply chain management and support not easily found in this industry. Put simply, for growers seeking to improve harvest yields while reducing their COGS, RX Green is one of the best kept secrets in the industry. I look forward to building upon the great work that Wes and the team have done to ensure that RX Green is a secret no more."

About RX Green Technologies:

RX Green Technologies is an agricultural input company based in Bedford, NH and Denver, CO. Dedicated to supporting commercial cannabis cultivators, RX Green's direct sales and service model delivers market leading quality controlled, research-backed consumable products. Our easy to use, performance-driven nutrients and substrates are formulated specifically for cannabis use and designed to scale seamlessly while delivering uncompromising results. Our R&D capacity, rigorous testing and quality assurance program and commitment to providing superior customer service make RX Green a true partner in helping your business grow.

www.rxgreentechnologies.com

RX Green Technologies, New Hampshire Headquarters:

10 Iron Horse Drive, Unit C, Bedford NH, 03110

RX Green Technologies, Colorado Headquarters:

3950 Nome Street, Unit C, Denver CO, 80239

SOURCE RX Green Technologies