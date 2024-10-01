Rx Green Technologies Announces Free Freight on All Orders Through Q4

DENVER, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rx Green Technologies ("Rx Green"), the cannabis industry's leader in science-backed cultivation growing mediums, fertilizers and supplements, is offering Free Freight on every order – with no minimum purchase required – for the duration of Q4. From October 1 through December 31, 2024, every order will receive free shipping, providing cultivators an opportunity to stock up on essential supplies without worrying about additional freight costs.

This promotion extends to the full range of Rx Green's premium products, including growing mediums, cannabis-specific nutrients, cloning solutions, and plant supplements. By offering free shipping, Rx Green aims to ease the financial burden on cultivators as they plan for year-end harvests and prepare for upcoming growing cycles.

"Our customers have always relied on us for science-backed cultivation solutions supported by expert-level technical support and customer service," said Gary Santo, CEO of Rx Green Technologies. "As operators and cultivators, we know that every dollar counts, especially this time of year. Offering free freight on every order, with no minimum purchase, just reinforces our commitment to supporting our customers' success, both in terms of their crops and their business."

As one of the few providers in the industry with a licensed R&D facility dedicated to cannabis cultivation, Rx Green continues to innovate, offering products that improve plant health and maximize yields. With the Q4 free shipping offer, cultivators can now more easily access these solutions and ensure they're fully stocked for optimal growing conditions well into 2025.

Rx Green invites both new and existing customers to take advantage of this limited-time offer by visiting www.rxgreentechnologies.com or contacting their sales team for more details.

About Rx Green Technologies:

Rx Green Technologies is dedicated to supporting commercial cannabis cultivators through market-leading quality controlled, research-backed consumable products. Our easy-to-use, performance-driven nutrients and substrates are formulated specifically for cannabis use and designed to scale seamlessly while delivering uncompromising results. Our R&D capacity, rigorous testing, quality assurance program and commitment to providing superior customer service make RX Green a true partner in helping your business grow.

SOURCE Rx Green Technologies