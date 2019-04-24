Rx Green Technologies CEO To Speak At MJBizCon Next

As CEO of Rx Green Technologies, Mr. Matelich led the development of the first cannabis plant fertility lab and created the first crop finance program in the cannabis industry. Mr. Matelich has a background in institutional finance at J.P. Morgan and Tinicum Incorporated and spent much of his prior career evaluating and enhancing manufacturing organizations.

Rx Green Technologies (www.rxgreentechnologies.com) is a leader in cannabis nutrients, supplements, and substrates. A companywide focus on customer service drove the need for Rx Green Technologies staff to master cannabis cultivation environments via a first-of-its-kind plant fertility lab and cultivation partnership. This deep, empirically-driven understanding has allowed Mr. Matelich to become a pragmatic thought leader within the cannabis cultivation space.

About Rx Green Technologies: Rx Green Technologies is a cannabis-specific agricultural input company, based in Manchester, NH and Denver, CO. Rx Green Technologies delivers and supports research-backed products to commercial cannabis cultivators, a historically underserved market. www.rxgreentechnologies.com

Gwen Hurd

Rx Green Technologies

(603) 836-4948 Ext. 122

gwen@rxgreentechnologies.com

SOURCE Rx Green Technologies

Related Links

http://www.rxgreentechnologies.com

