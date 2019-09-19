Rx Networks Further Extends Location.io Multiband Service with the Addition of Industry-Leading BeiDou III Support

BeiDou III is now part of Location.io's comprehensive GNSS assistance solution and is ready for Evaluation and Development

MIAMI, FL, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - ION GNSS+ 2019, Rx Networks Inc., a leading mobile location technology and services company, as part of their continued reference network expansion and vendor diversity initiative, today announces the addition of BeiDou ("BDS") III B1C and B2a signals and messages to Location.io, a feature-rich, highly modular location platform.

BDS III is available via Location.io in a variety of data formats including regionally optimized, NTRIP, LPP, and RRLP, as well as proprietary real-time and predicted formats. With the addition of BDS III Location.io is positioned to support mobile devices globally in any configuration, including dual-band or single-band GNSS receivers, and in single or multi-constellation configurations.

"Rx Networks continues to follow up on our promise to deliver Location. Enlightened. products and services. BDS will play a major role in the years to come with the uptake of multiband GNSS in mobile devices including smartphones and Internet of Things (IoT) devices," said Peter Mueller, Head of Innovation at Rx Networks. "The upgrade and expansion of our private global reference network can now offer legacy BDS II signal B1I right up to PRN 63, in addition to the new BDS III B1C and B2a signals, as well as GPS/QZSS/Galileo/GLONASS/NavIC support in L1, L2c and L5/E5. Plus, our network is ready for Galileo E6. This makes Location.io one of the most complete data services available, all with a great Service Level Agreement."

Look for BDS III to be part of the Location.io software client in early 2020.

Location.io technologies are already in use by over 2 billion smartphones, laptops, and wearables worldwide. All Location.io services are delivered from Rx Networks' geo-redundant and cloud-based service delivery network, ensuring 99.999% service level availability.

Location. Enlightened.

Rx Networks provides reliable, timely, and relevant location information that strengthens the connection between people, devices and businesses by improving the GNSS experience and creating enhanced opportunities for next-generation products and services.

About Rx Networks Inc.

Rx Networks is a mass-market mobile positioning technology company based in Vancouver, BC, Canada. Since 2006, leading semiconductor vendors, device manufacturers and network operators have quietly relied on for their real-time and predicted processing of GNSS, Wi-Fi, cellular, and sensor data for their location needs. Well over two billion devices use their GNSS assistance data each and every day.

SOURCE Rx Networks Inc.