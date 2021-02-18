Rx Redefined Secures $2M from Silverton Partners to Revolutionize the Durable Medical Equipment, Prosthetics, Orthotics, and Supplies (DMEPOS) Marketplace

OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rx Redefined - a health tech company transforming the way physicians prescribe and patients obtain essential medical supplies - today announced the successful completion of its $2M seed funding round, led by Silverton Partners with participation from Saturn Five.

"The status quo within the DMEPOS marketplace creates unnecessary distribution delays and often allows for bait and switch tactics, which wastes patient and physician time and negatively impacts healthcare outcomes," said Rx Redefined co-founder and CEO Brandon Boots. "To recreate the industry, it's going to take more than just making information more readily available. It's going to take empowering physicians to directly connect with their patients. It's going to take turning the standard patient-last approach on its head to offer a more transparent, efficient process which strongly correlates with an overall improved quality of care."

By offering an integrative platform that leverages technology to streamline various healthcare processes, Rx Redefined is enabling doctors to easily and directly order, disseminate, and bill for the exact equipment with which their patient is trained and familiar.

"We are big believers in Rx Redefined's ability to execute upon their mission to create transparency within the healthcare marketplace," said Roger Chen, partner at Silverton Partners. "Our investment reinforces our confidence in the team and will allow Rx Redefined to grow to the next level while empowering patients and medical professionals."

Additional platform features include healthcare compliance, product access, revenue cycle processes and more.

For more information, visit https://www.rxredefined.com/ .

About Rx Redefined:

Founded in 2018, Rx Redefined is changing the way patients obtain the medical supplies needed to independently manage their care. Rx Redefined offers a platform that allows physicians to directly manage the distribution of DMEPOS to their patients.

About Silverton Partners

The Silverton team partners with entrepreneurs who are dedicated to tackling growth markets and building lasting companies. In partnering with Silverton, companies benefit from its vast network and expertise from decades of growing and investing in successful businesses. Founded in 2006, Silverton Partners is based in Austin, TX, and was the initial institutional investor for Sailpoint, WP Engine, TrendKite, TurnKey Vacation Rentals, The Zebra, AlertMedia, SpyCloud, Self Financial, Billie, and Aceable among others. For more information, visit www.silvertonpartners.com .

Media Contact

Rx Redefined Support | [email protected]

SOURCE Rx Redefined

Related Links

https://www.rxredefined.com/

