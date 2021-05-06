Rx Savings Solutions Introduces AdminRx For Care Coordination

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Health plan pharmacy teams, case managers and care coordinators continue to seek efficient, innovative ways to manage patient progress. To address this need, Rx Savings Solutions, the market leading tool for pharmacy transparency, has introduced AdminRx for Care Coordination, creating a solution that aggerates member data to provide clear insights into gaps in care to help increase adherence and effectiveness of member outreach.

For Medicare Advantage Plans, AdminRx can be an additional tool to help meet the requirements formalized in CMS regulation 4190 (January 2021, final Medicare Part D regulation), giving pharmacists, care coordinators and case managers the same access to information and views as their member-facing Beneficiary Real Time Benefit Tool (RTBT).

Health plan care coordinators and pharmacy teams today grapple with resources, using disparate tools such as spreadsheets and additional technology platforms to manually calculate gaps in care and adherence. This results in increased time on the phone, manual entry errors and delays in member outreach. Now, with AdminRx for Care Coordination, they can:

Optimize medication reviews (MTM) with members—See medication history, current drugs, clinical savings opportunities, gaps in prescription fills and adherence data to assist with conversations and personalized Clinical Action plans.

Remove barriers to behavior change and expedite savings that involve prescription changes with access to Rx Savings Solutions' Contact my Doctor concierge prescription switch feature.

Analyze and understand the full value of savings opportunities to the member and/or plan.

Direct member prescriptions to the lowest-cost clinical alternative and fulfillment option for maximum savings.

Provide better assistance, click by click, throughout the user experience.

Ensure proper access, security and HIPAA compliance.

"Technology is power, and with AdminRx care coordinators now have the power to manage and access the full member experience in a way that's easy to monitor, meet and measure," said Michael Rea, a clinical pharmacist who is founder and CEO of Rx Savings Solutions. "When we think about what will help our clients save money, it goes beyond just the cost of drugs. We want to ensure they have all the tools they need in order to make their - and their members - experience as easy and transparent as possible."





About Rx Savings Solutions

Rx Savings Solutions offers an innovative, patented engagement software system empowering employers and employees to be educated consumers of healthcare. Serving more than 9 million members nationwide, including 41 Fortune 500 clients and more than a dozen health plans, Rx Savings Solutions provides a state-of-the-art approach to pharmacy transparency using objective and unbiased information to inform better decision making. Rx Savings Solutions was founded and is operated by a team of pharmacists and software engineers who support a collaborative, cost-saving solution for purchasing prescription drugs. For more information, visit rxsavingssolutions.com or follow them on LinkedIn and Twitter.

