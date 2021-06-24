Rx Savings Solutions Joins Virgin Pulse Partner Network

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rx Savings Solutions, the market-leading tool for pharmacy transparency, today announced it has joined the Virgin Pulse partner network as a certified partner. Rx Savings Solutions' patented cost-savings technology, offering over 30,000 unique and dose-adjusted prescription drug suggestions, is now available as a partner solution to millions of Virgin Pulse members across the U.S.

Rx Savings Solutions' clinical technology is available through Virgin Pulse's integrated Homebase for Health® experience, making it easier for companies to leverage health and wellbeing benefits and programs for employees from one centralized place. With its flexible approach to curating and consolidating health, wellness and benefits solutions, Virgin Pulse helps members, employers and health plans close gaps in care, address costly physical and mental health concerns and boost productivity.

"By joining forces with Virgin Pulse, we are able to expand our reach even further and help more Americans become better educated consumers of healthcare," said Michael Rea, Rx Savings Solutions founder and CEO. "Being able to afford the cost of drugs is a real, day-to-day issue for so many. We can make a true difference by simplifying pharmacy and saving money."

Members will earn rewards through Virgin Pulse for activating their account with Rx Savings Solutions, opting in for prescription savings notifications, and downloading the Rx Savings Solutions app. Rx Savings Solutions' personalized behavior change suggestions help members increase medication adherence in addition to helping to make prescription drugs more affordable.

About Rx Savings Solutions

Rx Savings Solutions offers an innovative, patented engagement software system empowering employers and employees to be educated consumers of healthcare. Serving more than 9 million members nationwide, including 41 Fortune 500 clients and more than a dozen health plans, Rx Savings Solutions provides a state-of-the-art approach to pharmacy transparency using objective and unbiased information to inform better decision making. Rx Savings Solutions was founded and is operated by a team of pharmacists and software engineers who support a collaborative, cost-saving solution for purchasing prescription drugs. For more information, visit rxsavingssolutions.com or follow them on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contact:

Cecile Fradkin

S&C Public Relations Inc.

646-941-9139

[email protected]

SOURCE Rx Savings Solutions

