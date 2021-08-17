Rx Savings Solutions Once Again Named To Inc. 5000 List Of America's Fastest Growing Companies

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rx Savings Solutions, the market- leading tool for pharmacy transparency, today announced it has once again been recognized by Inc. Magazine on its Inc. 5000 annual list of America's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies in America.

Rx Savings Solutions was listed at No. 1093 out of 5000, the third time the company has ranked on the prestigious list, up 434 spots from ranking 1527 in 2019 and 1630 the year prior. In addition, Rx Savings Solutions ranked #20 in the Kansas City Business Journal's Fast 50: KC's Fastest-Growing Companies listing.

With an impressive five-year compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 65%, Rx Savings Solutions patented a web-based healthcare consumerism software driving proven results to save employers, employees, and health plans money on prescription medications.

Named a "Best Place to Work" by the Kansas City Business Journal for the past 3 consecutive years, Rx Savings Solutions currently serves 9 million members, including 41 Fortune 500 clients and more than a dozen health plans, and is expected to nearly double that to serve 17 million by year's end.

"Our mission, vision and values are producing more value for our members and clients. We continue to grow because we're helping to solve a very real problem, alleviating an enormous pain point on both a human and payer level," said Michael Rea, a clinical pharmacist who is founder and CEO of Rx Savings Solutions. "We are proud and honored to receive these prominent recognitions that reinforce our mission and push us to continue solving healthcare's biggest challenges."

In May 2021, over $1B of pharmacy claims were run through the Rx Savings Solutions proactive software. The company also recently announced plans to hire an additional 100 employees by years end as they continue to scale for further growth.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Rx Savings Solutions

Rx Savings Solutions offers an innovative, patented engagement software system empowering employers and employees to be educated consumers of healthcare. Serving more than 9 million members nationwide, including 41 Fortune 500 clients and more than a dozen health plans, Rx Savings Solutions provides a state-of-the-art approach to pharmacy transparency using objective and unbiased information to inform better decision making. Rx Savings Solutions was founded and is operated by a team of pharmacists and software engineers who support a collaborative, cost-saving solution for purchasing prescription drugs. For more information, visit rxsavingssolutions.com or follow them on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contact:

Cecile Fradkin

S&C Public Relations Inc.

646-941-9139

[email protected]

SOURCE Rx Savings Solutions

Related Links

https://www.rxsavingssolutions.com

