Rx Savings Solutions Participates In Inaugural HLTH 2018 Focused On Healthcare Innovation Across The Ecosystem

Rx Savings Solutions arms health insurers and self-funded employers with options to drive down the most predictable and repeated spend in healthcare—pharmacy. Both an exhibitor and speaker at the event on May 6–9 in Las Vegas, CEO Michael Rea will take part in a discussion on May 8 titled "Equitable Equation: Improve Health and Share Wealth." Joining Rea are Roshelle Campbell, VP of HR for BH Media Group, Inc. (a Berkshire Hathaway Company and an Rx Savings Solutions client) and Laura Burke, who will share her personal story about how the solution transforms lives.

"We are looking forward to engaging in powerful discussions about how our solution is producing positive ROI for our clients, how we are engaging and impacting our members, and what we can all be doing collectively to drive industry-wide change," said Rea, a clinical pharmacist who founded and currently leads Rx Savings Solutions.



RxSS will also participate in a Vendor Tech Talk May 7 to preview the latest features now available with the tool and demonstrate how they further enable clients to lower pharmacy spend, engage employees and align benefits. The demo will include a sneak preview of a new personalized prescription voice assistance technology.

More than 2.5 million members have access to the online tool today. Among the latest features recently implemented include:

Medicine Cabinet and Adherence Tools – Organizes all member prescriptions into one visual display: Drug, strength, dosage and quantity populated automatically from claims with no manual entry required. Promotes adherence via prompts set via text or push notification and tracks through reminder acknowledgements and personalized dashboard reporting.

– Organizes all member prescriptions into one visual display: Drug, strength, dosage and quantity populated automatically from claims with no manual entry required. Promotes adherence via prompts set via text or push notification and tracks through reminder acknowledgements and personalized dashboard reporting. Contact Prescriber – Automates the process of switching a member prescription for savings opportunities. Keeps doctors in the loop, and out of the guessing game.

– Automates the process of switching a member prescription for savings opportunities. Keeps doctors in the loop, and out of the guessing game. Medication Reports – Generates complete list of all member medications and savings suggestions prior to a doctor visit. Spending reports available for latest fills, tax years or custom date ranges.

– Generates complete list of all member medications and savings suggestions prior to a doctor visit. Spending reports available for latest fills, tax years or custom date ranges. Dependent Invitations – Sends emails on behalf of members to adult dependents who have savings opportunities. Encourages trust and action among the family of a member.

"As we continue to drive advocacy and efficiency in the market, collaboration and innovation remain key components to implementing change," added Rea. "Adhering to the theme of HLTH 2018, transforming healthcare is the foundation of what we do for our members every day."

Rx Savings Solutions' system is HIPAA security compliant. All interaction between the software platform and the member is confidential. Rx Savings Solutions is without bias and delivers the most precise, cost-effective data to members based solely on the location and medication needs of each user, while keeping them within their benefit plan.

Rx Savings Solutions offers an innovative, patented engagement software system empowering employers and employees to be educated consumers of healthcare. Founded and operated by a team of pharmacists and software engineers, Rx Savings Solutions supports a collaborative, cost-saving solution for purchasing prescription drugs. Using their clinical backgrounds, Rx Savings Solutions delivers proactive personalized recommendations on ways to optimize therapies to members, while achieving proven savings results for employers, employees and health plans. Located in Kansas City, Rx Savings Solutions serves self-insured businesses, employer groups, health plans and their members nationwide.

