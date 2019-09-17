Rx Savings Solutions Partners With News Corp

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rx Savings Solutions has partnered with News Corp, a global media and information services company, to help News Corp employees manage their prescription drugs and save money using Rx Savings Solutions' transformative and patented software.

News Corp, whose notable assets include Dow Jones & Company (publisher of The Wall Street Journal), The New York Post, Realtor.com® as well as book publisher HarperCollins, among others, will offer the innovative tool to their employees starting January 1, 2020.

Rx Savings Solutions connects securely with an employee's drug claim records and prepares a personalized prescription savings plan. When there is an opportunity to save, Rx Savings Solutions will alert employees by text or email letting them know to log in and view savings opportunities.

"We at News Corp share with Rx Savings Solutions an unwavering commitment to help people navigate the complex world of pharmacy," said Marco Diaz, Global Head of Benefits at News Corp. "Our employees can now be empowered to make more informed decisions about their prescription and healthcare needs."

"We are delighted to be partnering with News Corp and are proud to bring pharmacy transparency to their members," said Michael Rea, a clinical pharmacist who founded and currently leads Rx Savings Solutions. "Working together, we get closer to transforming an industry in an inefficient market. Consumers deserve and should be able to easily access care that is more transparent and more affordable."

Rx Savings Solutions drives consumerism and engagement for employees by focusing on pharmacy spend. In addition to large, Fortune 500 Employers, Rx Savings Solutions also services health plan clients. More than 5 million members have access to the online tool, which analyzes imported pharmacy claims for each and every member.

Rx Savings Solutions' system is HIPAA-security compliant. All interaction between the software platform and the member is confidential. Rx Savings Solutions delivers the most precise, bias-free and cost-effective data to members based solely on the location and medication needs of each user, while keeping them within their benefit plan.

About News Corp

News Corp (Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV) is a global, diversified media and information services company focused on creating and distributing authoritative and engaging content and other products and services. The company comprises businesses across a range of media, including: news and information services, subscription video services in Australia, book publishing and digital real estate services. Headquartered in New York, News Corp operates primarily in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom, and its content and other products and services are distributed and consumed worldwide. More information is available at: http://www.newscorp.com.

About Rx Savings Solutions

Rx Savings Solutions offers an innovative, patented engagement software system empowering employers and employees to be educated consumers of healthcare. In addition to large, Fortune 500 Employers, Rx Savings Solutions also services health plan clients. Founded and operated by a team of pharmacists and software engineers, Rx Savings Solutions supports a collaborative, cost-saving solution for purchasing prescription drugs. For more information, visit rxsavingssolutions.com or follow them on LinkedIn and Twitter.

