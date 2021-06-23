Rx Savings Solutions To Create 100 Jobs Through 2021

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rx Savings Solutions, the market leading tool for pharmacy transparency, has announced plans to hire an additional 100 employees between now and December 31, 2021. The aggressive effort is spurred by explosive growth – expected to be greater than 80% this year – and the successful release of new product verticals such as AdminRx for Care Coordination and Rx Home Delivery.

The Overland Park-based company, a leader in the industry, is looking for skilled team members in engineering, sales, marketing, operations, customer success and pharmacy technicians (including bi-lingual). The search includes strong candidates with AWS experience and knowledge of frameworks such as Laravel, Spring, Vue.js and Flutter. Positions will be both based in the OP office, as well as remote.

Named a "Best Place to Work" by the Kansas City Business Journal for the past 3 consecutive years, Rx Savings Solutions patented a web-based healthcare consumerism software driving proven results to save employers, employees, and health plans money on prescription medications.

The company currently serves 9 million members today – and is expected to nearly double that and serve 17 million by year's end. In May 2021, over $1B of pharmacy claims were run through the Rx Savings Solutions proactive, patented software.

Founded by a pharmacist, Rx Savings Solutions is made up of expert clinicians, technical engineers, and former pharma insiders. The team at Rx Savings Solutions is driven to make a difference in the costly pharmaceutical industry by exposing savings opportunities and analytics to its clients and members.

With a five-year compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 66.5%, the company works with more than 40 of the Fortune 500 and growing. Just off the heels of announcing a notable 99% revenue retention rate in 2020, nearly all of Rx Savings Solutions' clients who were up for renewal this year chose to extend their contracts.

"Our mission-driven culture and phenomenal team are the primary drivers of the remarkable results we have experienced over the past several years," said Michael Rea, a clinical pharmacist who is founder and CEO of Rx Savings Solutions. "As we continue to outpace our growth metrics year over year, we are proud to be able to do our part to enable healthcare consumerism in our country."



The new positions offer competitive salaries and benefits, including participation in the company's 401(k) program with a dollar-to-dollar match of up to four percent of an employee's salary contribution. Beyond competitive pay and attractive benefits packages, employees enjoy workplace flexibility and a hybrid structure, with employees currently working across the nation in 8 different states.

With a fun-loving culture which includes celebratory parking lot parties and corn hole tournaments, Rx Savings Solutions is proud to be part of the local KC community and is looking for ways we can give back. The RxSS Gives Back Program serves local Kansas City charities such as Hope House, an annual Thanksgiving dinner project for Harvesters, and Operation Tiny Home Pay-it-Forward Veteran Housing Program.

"At Rx Savings Solutions, people always come first, whether it's the millions of members we serve or our rapidly growing team," added Rea.



For more information or to apply for an opening at Rx Savings Solutions, please visit: https://rxsavingssolutions.com/company/careers.



About Rx Savings Solutions

Rx Savings Solutions offers an innovative, patented engagement software system empowering employers and employees to be educated consumers of healthcare. Serving more than 9 million members nationwide, including 41 Fortune 500 clients and more than a dozen health plans, Rx Savings Solutions provides a state-of-the-art approach to pharmacy transparency using objective and unbiased information to inform better decision making. Rx Savings Solutions was founded and is operated by a team of pharmacists and software engineers who support a collaborative, cost-saving solution for purchasing prescription drugs. For more information, visit rxsavingssolutions.com or follow them on LinkedIn and Twitter.

