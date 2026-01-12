RxAnte Announces Strategic Growth Investment from Primus Capital

PORTLAND, Maine, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RxAnte, the leading provider of analytics, software, and services for pharmacy care management, today announced a significant strategic growth investment from Primus Capital ("Primus"). This partnership will accelerate RxAnte's efforts to scale its innovative value-based pharmacy solutions and expand its clinical service offerings for health plans and their members with advanced drug therapy management needs.

Helping Health Plans and their Members get More from Medicines

RxAnte pioneered the use of health care data and advanced analytics to assess risk of unsafe medication use, manage programs to improve prescribing and adherence, and measure outcomes in vulnerable populations. In 2026, the company will manage over 34 million lives in partnership with leading regional and national health plans. The investment from Primus Capital comes at a time of rapid expansion for Mosaic Pharmacy Service, RxAnte's technology-enabled pharmacy care management subsidiary. Mosaic provides high-touch, data-driven pharmacy care for medically complex and vulnerable populations. The company's peer-reviewed outcomes studies, conducted in collaboration with UPMC Health Plan, demonstrate that Mosaic improves member health, reduces hospitalizations, lowers medical costs, and improves quality scores. UPMC is a world-renowned health care provider and insurer that has been a partner with RxAnte since 2016.

"Our partnership with Primus Capital marks a pivotal moment in RxAnte's journey," said Josh Benner, Co-Founder and CEO of RxAnte. "As drug prices continue to climb and medication use continues to be a focus of quality measurement, pharmacy care needs to be more individualized and coordinated than ever before. With the pioneering support and guidance of UPMC, we developed a truly unique and value-based model of pharmacy care for medically complex and socially vulnerable patients."

"Primus shares our vision around data-driven pharmacy care management as one of the greatest opportunities to improve health outcomes and reduce total cost of care", said Brent Burns, Executive Vice President of UPMC Enterprises, the innovation, commercialization and venture capital arm of UPMC. "This new partnership with Primus will help us accelerate bringing RxAnte solutions to more patients."

Strategic Alignment for Growth

Primus Capital, a private equity firm with a long history of investing in high-growth healthcare technology and services companies, identified RxAnte as a market leader in the pharmacy care management space.

"We are thrilled to partner with the RxAnte team," said Phil Molner, Managing Partner of Primus Capital. "RxAnte has built a unique, data-driven platform that solves one of the most persistent and costly challenges in healthcare. We look forward to supporting their continued innovation and expansion as they re-shape the role of pharmacy in supporting better outcomes."

About RxAnte, LLC

RxAnte, LLC, is a health technology and services company dedicated to helping people taking complex medication regimens live longer, healthier lives. Through its analytics, software, and subsidiary Mosaic Pharmacy Service, RxAnte provides health plans with the insights and clinical services necessary to improve medication use at the population level. For more information, visit www.rxante.com.

About Primus Capital

Primus Capital is a growth-oriented private equity firm focused on investing in leading companies within the healthcare, software, and technology-enabled services sectors. Primus partners with management teams to accelerate growth through operational improvements, strategic guidance, and capital for expansion. For more information, visit www.primuscapital.com.

